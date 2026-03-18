Ugadi is a widely celebrated festival in India, especially in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. It marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Hindu lunar calendar. In 2026, Ugadi will be observed on 19 March. The festival symbolises new beginnings, hope, and prosperity for the year ahead.





On Ugadi, homes are decorated with fresh mango leaves and colourful rangoli designs. People wear new clothes, prepare special dishes, and spend time with family. It is a day filled with positivity, prayers, and togetherness. Around the same time, Gudi Padwa is celebrated in Maharashtra, also marking the New Year. Both festivals represent renewal, optimism, and the importance of cultural traditions.





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Significance And How The Festival Is Celebrated

Ugadi holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning. It is believed that Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe, began creation on this day, making it highly auspicious. The festival encourages people to welcome a fresh start with gratitude and hope.





Families gather to share festive meals and exchange good wishes. Ugadi also teaches an important life lesson - to accept life's different experiences, whether joyful or challenging, with balance and positivity.





Festivals feel incomplete without traditional food, and Ugadi is no exception. Special dishes are prepared that reflect the spirit and meaning of the occasion.





Also Read: Poori Payasam Recipe: A Delicious South Indian Dessert With Crunchy Textures Of Poori

5 Traditional Recipes For Ugadi 2026

Ugadi Pachadi

A unique dish made with six flavours - sweet, sour, bitter, salty, spicy, and tangy - symbolising the different emotions of life. Click here for recipe

Photo Credit: iStock

Payasam

A comforting sweet dish made with milk, jaggery, and rice or vermicelli, representing happiness and prosperity. Click here for recipe

Obbattu (Holige)

A festive sweet flatbread filled with jaggery and lentils, commonly prepared during Ugadi and other celebrations.Click here for recipe

Tamarind Rice

A tangy and flavourful rice dish made with tamarind pulp, spices, and peanuts, often served as part of the festive meal. Click here for recipe

Vada

A crispy, savoury snack made from lentils and deep-fried until golden, enjoyed by people of all ages. Click here for recipe





Ugadi is a beautiful festival that brings families together through meaningful rituals, positive thoughts, and delicious food. It marks not just the beginning of a new year, but also a fresh outlook on life filled with hope and harmony.