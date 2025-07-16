Crispy onion pakoras are one of the most loved monsoon snacks in India. These deep-fried fritters made with sliced onions and gram flour are crunchy, spicy, and perfect with a cup of masala tea. Whether you call them onion bhajiya or kanda bhaji, this Indian pakora recipe is a go-to during rainy evenings. But making them crispy at home can be tricky. If your pakoras turn out soggy or lack crunch, they will not taste as satisfying. This guide breaks down simple tips and tricks to help you make perfectly crispy onion pakoras every time.

Why Onion Pakoras Are Popular Monsoon Snacks

Onion pakoras are a go-to monsoon snack for a season. They are quick to prepare, easy to customise, and work beautifully with chutneys or ketchup. In Maharashtra, they are popularly known as kanda bhajiya and are often served on roadside stalls piping hot with masala tea. The aroma of pakoras frying is almost synonymous with rainy evenings in India.





Also Read: Got Leftover Pakora Batter? Use It Creatively In These 5 Ways

Onion Pakoras Ingredients: What You Need To Make Crispy Bhajiyas

To make onion pakoras at home, keep these key ingredients ready:





2 to 3 medium-sized onions (sliced thinly)





1 cup gram flour (besan)





1 teaspoon red chilli powder





1 teaspoon coriander powder





Salt to taste





A pinch of turmeric powder (optional)





Chopped curry leaves





Crushed kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves)





Optional: crushed coriander seeds or pomegranate seeds





1 to 2 teaspoons of hot oil





Water as needed (minimal)





Optional: 1 tablespoon rice flour or semolina (for extra crispiness)





Oil for deep frying

How To Make Crispy Onion Pakoras: Step-By-Step Tips

1. Cut Onions Uniformly For Even Texture

Slicing onions evenly is key to achieving the perfect crunch. Avoid chopping them too thin or too thick. Uneven cuts lead to uneven frying, which impacts both flavour and texture.

2. Keep The Pakora Batter Thick, Not Runny

Do not add too much water. The batter should be semi-dry. Mix the dry ingredients first-gram flour, spices, and herbs-before adding onions. Let the onions release moisture naturally to bind the mixture. Sprinkle extra besan if needed to tighten the mix.

3. Add Hot Oil For Crunchier Pakoras

Mixing one to two teaspoons of hot oil into the batter makes the pakoras crispier when fried. You can also include rice flour or semolina for extra crunch.





Also Read: Besan Or Rice Flour: What Really Makes Pakoras Crispy

4. Enhance Flavour With Herbs And Spices

Add chopped curry leaves and crushed kasuri methi after mixing the base. For more depth of flavour, toss in some crushed coriander seeds or pomegranate seeds.

5. Fry Pakoras On Medium Heat For Even Cooking

Heat the oil properly, then bring it down to medium. Dropping pakoras into extremely hot oil will cook the outside too quickly and leave the inside raw. Turn them gently and fry until golden brown.

6. Drain Excess Oil Properly

After frying, place the pakoras on a sieve or kitchen towel to remove excess oil. You can sprinkle chaat masala at this stage. Serve hot with chutney, ketchup or masala chai.

Best Chutneys To Serve With Onion Pakoras

Pair your onion pakoras with these popular chutneys for the full experience:





Green coriander-mint chutney





Tamarind chutney





Spicy garlic chutney





Tomato ketchup (for a classic twist)





Onion Pakora Variations You Can Try





If you want to change things up, try these onion pakora variations:





Stuffed onion rings: Dip whole onion rings in batter and fry





Onion and spinach pakora: Add chopped spinach for a greener version





Mixed veg pakora: Add grated carrots, potatoes, or cabbage





Cheesy onion pakora: Mix in some grated cheese for indulgence





These versions still hold on to the crunch factor while adding new flavours to the classic snack.





The best onion pakoras are always served hot and fresh. Avoid reheating, as the texture can become chewy. Prepare the batter just before frying and serve immediately for that restaurant-style crunch at home.