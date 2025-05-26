Picture this: it is raining and you have planned an evening making pakoras. You chop the onions, mix the spices, and get the batter ready, only to realise halfway through that you made way too much. Now what? Here, at NDTV, we don't believe in wasting or tossing out the leftovers. In fact, we believe in using them to the most. Leftover pakora batter is basically a blank canvas. It's spicy, flavourful, and already ready for action. And yes, while you can make some more pakoras, there are some fun ways to utilise the leftover batter! If you have found yourself in such a pickle, then read on to learn how you can creatively use leftover pakora batter at home.





Here Are 5 Quick Ways To Use Leftover Pakora Batter

1. Cheela

Pakora batter can be used to whip up some quick and delicious cheelas. All you have to do is add a little water to the batter along with some ajwain and some chopped greens of your choice like methi, spinach, or any leftover veggies. Cook it like you would a normal cheela on the pan. It's perfect for a quick breakfast or light dinner with some green chutney on the side. This is perfect for a quick breakfast with leftovers from last night!

2. Mini Veggie Appe

If you have an appe or a paniyaram pan, this recipe is the absolute winner. Add chopped onions, coriander, carrot or other veggies in the batter, give it a mix and add a small spoonful into a greasy mould. Cover and let it cook on low until it's golden on both sides. You'll get soft, fluffy, pakora-like snacks perfect for tiffin or your tea time. Pair it with chutney or ketchup and you're good to go.

3. Crisp Up Your Parathas

Here's a fun little hack to make your regular parathas interesting: add a thin layer of the batter on the uncooked side before you flip it. Cook it till it's golden and crisp. It adds a crunchy texture and a spicy topping to your paratha. Not just that, it also makes your parathas protein-rich, since besan – the star ingredient of your pakora batter – is packed with it. This trick works perfectly well for aloo and paneer parathas. It's a great way to use the leftover pakora batter in the most convenient way.

4. Crunchy Leftover Veg Pakoras

Got any leftover dry sabzi like bhindi, aloo, or even cold French fries? Add them in the batter and shallow-fry or air-fry them until crisp. The besan coating will make your leftovers exciting and crispy in no time, and no one will be able to guess it was yesterday's fridge food. This is a perfect hack for when you have last-minute guests over for tea, and you want to make something spicy and crunchy in no time.

5. Masala Waffles

Are you craving waffles? Well, if you are on a no-sugar diet, then make yourself some spicy masala waffles quickly with your leftover pakora batter. If you own a waffle maker, grease it up and pour in the pakora batter, before mixing some grated cheese or chopped veggies in it. If your batter is too thin, add a little bit of besan to it to thicken it up. Let it cook until crispy. What you'll get is a crunchy snack that tastes amazing with chutney or even dahi.





