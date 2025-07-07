There is something about pakoras that makes rainy days feel better and tea time more special. But not all pakoras are created equal. Some turn out perfectly golden and crisp, while others go limp the minute they hit the plate. Often, the culprit is the flour. Besan is the go-to in most Indian kitchens, but rice flour is often recommended as a secret trick for extra crunch. So what really happens when you use just one? Can rice flour make your pakoras crunchier? Or is besan alone enough for that street-style texture? If you have ever asked yourself which flour is better for pakoras—this is the guide you need.





Also Read: Want A Spicy Pakora? You Have To Try These Amazing Paneer Chutney Pakoras

Is Besan Good For Pakoras? What You Need To Know

Made from ground chana dal, besan is a pantry staple across Indian homes. It binds vegetables well and gives pakoras their familiar nutty flavour and golden finish. However, besan tends to absorb more oil and can turn slightly soft once it cools. If you like your pakoras hearty and filling, besan can do the job on its own. Most of us rely on besan for classic onion or potato pakoras at home, and it rarely disappoints. But if crunch is your priority, besan might need a little help.

Why Rice Flour Makes Pakoras Crispier

Rice flour, made from finely milled rice, is naturally gluten-free and much lighter than besan. It does not absorb as much oil and forms a delicate, shatter-like crust when fried. Even a small amount of rice flour in the pakora batter makes a noticeable difference. Many street vendors and restaurants add a bit of rice flour to their besan mix for this very reason—it makes the pakoras light, crunchy, and far less greasy. While rice flour does not add much flavour, it dramatically improves texture.

Best Flour Ratio For Crispy Pakoras: Why 70% Besan And 30% Rice Flour Works

If you want to make crispy pakoras at home, the best option is a mix of both flours. Use 70 per cent besan and 30 per cent rice flour in your batter. This gives you the binding strength and flavour of besan with the lightness and crispness of rice flour. This mix also cuts down oil absorption and helps the pakoras stay crisp for longer. Make sure the batter is thick (but not over-whisked), and fry on medium heat for the best results. Together, besan and rice flour make pakoras that are crunchy, golden, and perfect for your monsoon cravings.

5 Best Crispy Pakora Recipes Using Besan And Rice Flour

If you have not tried this combination yet, here are five crispy pakora recipes that benefit from a besan-rice flour mix:

1. Onion Pakoras

A monsoon classic. Thinly sliced onions, green chillies, and fresh coriander mixed into a thick batter of besan and rice flour. The result? Light, crisp, and crunchy fritters that do not go limp after frying.

2. Spinach Pakoras

Whole spinach leaves dipped in the light batter and deep-fried. The rice flour keeps them crisp and stops them from getting soggy, while besan adds weight and flavour.

3. Aloo Pakoras

Thin potato slices dipped in the flour mix create that perfect balance—crunchy outside, soft inside. Serve them piping hot with mint chutney or ketchup and a strong cup of chai.

4. Paneer Pakoras

Cubes of paneer coated in the light mix form a thin golden crust, staying crispy without becoming too thick or doughy. Ideal for a tea-time snack or party platter.

5. Green Chilli Pakoras

Mild green chillies filled with spiced mashed potato and coated in the flour mix. These taste just like the ones you would find at your local street vendor's stall—crisp, flavourful, and not too oily.





Also Read: How To Make Perfect Pakoras? 3 Easy-Peasy Tips

Is Rice Flour Or Besan Better For Crispy Pakoras?

Both besan and rice flour have their strengths, but the winning formula lies in combining them. Besan brings flavour and body, while rice flour brings crunch. So the next time you fry pakoras, mix the two flours and you will not have to settle for soggy again.