Who doesn't love a crispy snack to munch on while watching a movie or hosting friends? Crispy Veg Strips are the perfect treat that combines healthy vegetables, spices, and a satisfying crunch. Whether you're looking for an appetizer, a snack for your kids, or a crispy addition to your dinner spread, these veggie strips are sure to be a hit. The best part? They're easy to make and require minimal ingredients. This recipe for crispy veg strips was shared by chef Pooja Munjani on her Instagram handle.
Why You Should Try Veggie Strips
- Made with a variety of vegetables, these strips are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and fibre.
- You can customize the recipe by adding different vegetables or spices to suit your taste.
- The recipe is simple and requires minimal effort.
- These crispy strips are a great option for a quick and healthy snack.
- Kids love the crunchy texture and the variety of flavours.
Let's break down the process step-by-step so you can enjoy this delightful snack at home.
How To Make Crispy Veggie Sticks I Crispy Veggie Sticks Recipe:
- Boil the mixed vegetables until they are soft. Mash them slightly to create a smooth mixture.
- In a large bowl, combine the mashed vegetables, boiled potatoes, breadcrumbs, ginger-garlic paste, and all the spices. Mix well until a dough is formed.
- Roll the dough into long, thin strips.
- Dip each strip into the cornflour and all-purpose flour batter, ensuring it is evenly coated.
- Heat oil in a deep pan. Once the oil is hot, carefully fry the coated strips in batches until they are golden brown and crispy.
- Drain the fried strips on paper towels to remove excess oil. Serve hot with your favourite dipping sauce, such as ketchup or chutney.
Tips for the Perfect Veggie Strips:
- Choose the Right Vegetables: Use a variety of vegetables to add colour and flavour to your strips.
- Don't Overcrowd the Pan: Fry the strips in batches to ensure even cooking and prevent them from becoming soggy.
- Control the Oil Temperature: The oil should be hot enough to ensure the strips cook quickly and become crispy.
- Drain Excess Oil: Remove excess oil by draining the strips on paper towels.
- Get Creative with Dips: Experiment with different dipping sauces to enhance the flavour of your veggie strips.
By following these simple steps, you can create delicious and healthy veggie strips that are perfect for a quick and satisfying snack.
