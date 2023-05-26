Best Snack Dip Recipes: The experience of eating any snack is automatically elevated by pairing it with the right dip. Whether you're eating simple chips or fancy finger food, a yummy dip makes all the difference. Many of us opt for store-bought dips because they are convenient and hassle-free. But you can make several types of dip right at home and store them for future use too. The truth is, making a nice dip is not that difficult. All you have to do is choose the right flavour combinations. To get you started, we have listed down easy dip recipes that require no cooking at all. All you need to do is wash/ chop the ingredients as required and have a blender/ mixer close at hand. The next time you're looking for a quick and flavourful dip, choose one of these:

Here Are 8 Quick And Easy No-Cook Dip Recipes You Must Try:

1. Italian Pesto

Don't you love the delicious flavour of green pesto pasta? The base sauce actually makes for a great dip that you can pair with snacks. All you need is basil, olive oil, garlic, cheese, salt and some kind of nut. Traditionally, pine nuts are used, but you can also substitute them with almonds or cashews. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Cashew Pesto

This is a different kind of green pesto dip that is equally yummy. Curry leaves and cashew nuts replace basil and pine nuts, respectively. If you're in the mood for something unique, then this dip is the way to go. Find the full recipe here.

3. Mint-Coriander Dip

We cannot talk about green dips without mentioning the mint-coriander combination. This duo can be used to create a wide variety of dips, but we recommend a traditional one: hari chutney. This beloved Indian chutney makes for an amazing dip that will go well with all kinds of snacks. Click here for one version of its recipe.

4. Onion Chutney

Another chutney that pairs well with non-Indian snacks too is this onion one. It has a slightly spicy edge, due to the addition of chillies and vinegar too. Keep it ready to eat with your fries and nachos. Here's the full recipe.

5. Tomato Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is one of the most popular condiments. Its creamy lightness makes it a great base for dips and dressings. If you want a tangy hit, then opt for this tomato mayonnaise dip. It is also flavoured with garlic and herbs. Find the complete recipe here.

6. Salsa Creole

If you're specifically looking for a tomato-based dip, then this salsa creole will impress you. Tomato puree, onions, celery, olives, chilli and more are combined to make this refreshing dip. Our mouths are already watering! Here's the exact recipe.

7. Sweet And Sour Ginger Dip

This special ginger dip also contains garlic, onion and chillies. You can use it as a dip or also as a stir-fry sauce with noodles/ rice. Tasty and versatile! Click here for the full recipe.

8. Mexican Guacamole

Our list would be incomplete without this classic. Avocado is mixed with onion, tomato, garlic, coriander and lemon juice to make this particular dip. Guacamole can also be used as a sandwich spread. Find the recipe here.





Pair these dips with chips, fries, nachos, chicken popcorn, fish fingers and other snacks. What are you waiting for? Go try them now.

