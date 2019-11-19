Watch: How To Make Street-Style Veg Kathi Roll At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

This roll serves as a snack that can be savoured on-the-go!

One of the most popular street food items in Mumbai and Kolkata, kathi roll is a wholesome delight that is stuffed with veggies, meat chunks and an array of sauces and spices. There are times when hunger strikes at odd hours and you need something quick and delicious to satiate it. A veggie loaded kathi roll could come handy at such times! While these rolls have become an integral part of the street food fare across the country, you can easily try making the same in the comforts of your own kitchen. Just bring together few veggies, tortillas along with sauces of your choice and assemble them all in a roll to make a satiating delight.





This recipe of veg kathi roll, by famous food blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain, will help you ace the street-style snack at home. Manjula has used carrot, cabbage, red bell pepper, cucumber, cilantro and baby spinach for the stuffing and paired it with a peanut butter-based sauce. If you aren't a fan of peanut, then you may get a little experimental here and use any sauce of your liking. This roll serves as a snack that can be savoured on-the-go!





Note: While you're cutting the veggies for your kathi roll, make sure they are either shredded well or thinly sliced; this way you'll get a perfect crunch with every bite you take!





If you're looking for more such interesting wraps and rolls recipes, click here.





Watch How To Make Street-Style Veg Kathi Roll At Home:



















Happy Cooking!









