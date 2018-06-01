Cucumber For Skin:5 Ways You Can Use Cucumber For Common Skin Problems

Putting slices of cucumber on eyes may help reduce dark circles
Cucumber can help you get rid of nasty skin tan
Cucumbers lend a cooling effect on the tired and stressed eyes.
Cucumber also serves as a mild astringent which is helpful in relieving minor skin irritations too
Washing your face daily with cucumber water is a great way to keep blemishes and freckles at bay
Make most of the summer favourite while it lasts. Let us know how you feel about the inexpensive home remedies in the comments section.