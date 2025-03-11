Indian cuisine boasts a wide variety of flavourful curries, and chole is among the most beloved. Made with chickpeas and a whole bunch of spices, this curry is a staple in North Indian households. It typically offers a spicy flavour and is best savoured with flatbreads and rice. If you're a chole lover, we are sure you must've eaten it multiple times. However, have you ever tried a tangy version of this classic dish? Introducing: Dahi Waale Chole! This unique dish adds a hint of tanginess, making it even more flavourful and delicious. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @myflavourfuljourney. Before we get into the recipe, let's see what this dish is all about.

What Makes Dahi Waale Chole A Must-Try?

Dahi waale chole is unlike any other chole you've had before. The addition of curd in this recipe gives it a distinct tangy flavour, making it one-of-a-kind. You can expect it to be creamier and more indulgent, and also spicier. It's great for times when you feel like preparing something different for lunch or dinner.

What To Serve With Dahi Waale Chole?

Dahi waale chole are best enjoyed with steaming hot jeera rice. Additionally, it also tastes incredible with crispy lachha paratha or roti. When enjoying it, don't forget to relish some papad, onions, and achaar on the side. You'll absolutely love the taste.

How To Make Dahi Waale Chole | Chole Recipes

Start by boiling kabuli chana with some salt. Now, add curd, cashew nuts, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, haldi, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and jeera powder into a food processor. Blend well to form a smooth paste. Next, heat oil in a kadhai and add jeera, kasuri methi, and the prepared curd paste. Cover the kadhai with a lid and cook over a low flame. Add the boiled kabuli chana, sliced onion, fresh coriander, and garam masala. Mix well and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the complete video below:

