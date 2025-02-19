Punjabi Chole Bhature has a fanbase of its own. Just hearing the name is enough to make anyone hungry. From Punjab's bustling streets to Delhi's food corners, this dish has a permanent spot on menus, whether at roadside stalls or fancy restaurants. The combination of spicy chole and fluffy bhature is pure comfort food. Once you have had it, you will never forget the taste. While you can find it easily, making that perfect plate at home is a challenge. Many people try, but the authentic flavour is tricky to get right. If your homemade chole bhature does not turn out the way you expect, there are a few common mistakes that might be the reason. Let us break them down.





Here Are 5 Mistakes To Avoid While Making Chole Bhature:

1. Undercooked Chole

Chole curry is the heart of this dish, but if the chickpeas are not soaked properly, they will stay hard and ruin the texture. Always soak them for at least 5 to 6 hours or overnight. Once soaked, add salt and pressure cook them for 5 to 6 whistles to get that perfect soft bite.





2. Not Adding Spices In The Right Order





Spices can make or break your chole. If you do not add them in the right order, the flavours will not blend properly. Always start by heating oil, then saute onions and tomatoes until soft. Add the spices one by one, letting them cook properly before adding boiled chickpeas. You can adjust the spice level as per your preference. For a tangy kick, try amla powder or anardana powder.





3. Dough Not Kneaded Properly





The secret to soft, puffed-up bhature is the dough. If you over-knead it, the bhature will turn out hard. If you do not knead it enough, they will not puff up properly. Aim for a soft, slightly elastic dough to get that perfect balance.





4. Skipping The Resting Time





Letting the dough rest is a crucial step that many ignore. Without proper resting time, the bhature will not get that signature fluffiness. Make sure to let the dough sit for at least 2 hours to allow the yeast to do its job.





5. Using Low-Quality Or Leftover Oil





The oil you use plays a big role in the taste and texture of bhature. Low-quality or reused oil can affect the colour and make them greasy instead of crispy. Always use fresh oil for frying to get that perfect golden bhature.





For an even better flavour, try using freshly made chole masala powder. Want to make it at home?





Here is how:

How To Make Punjabi Chole Masala Powder

Freshly ground spices can take any dish to the next level, and chole is no exception. Homemade chole masala adds a richer and more aromatic flavour to the curry. It is super easy to make-just dry roast whole spices, grind them, and store the powder for later use. Click here for the complete recipe.

How To Make Punjabi Chole Bhature | Chole Bhature Recipe

For Chole:





Heat oil in a pan and add bay leaf, cinnamon, cumin seeds, cloves, black peppercorns, and both green and black cardamom. Once they turn aromatic, add chopped onions and saute. Toss in ginger and garlic, followed by turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, asafoetida, and salt. Let everything cook well. To prevent burning, deglaze the pan with a splash of water. Add the pre-soaked and pressure-cooked chole to the mixture. Stir in tomatoes, a little sugar, and salt. Finally, add ajwain, chopped green chillies, and enough water to create a flavourful base. Let the chole simmer on low heat for an hour. Finish with lime juice and a dollop of butter. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.





Enjoy your plate of piping hot chole bhature with green chutney, pickle, and a refreshing glass of buttermilk. Click here for the full recipe of this classic dish.