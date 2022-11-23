Winter brings with it a unique variety of vegetables that can only be enjoyed during this cold season! These vibrant winter vegetables, ranging from cauliflower to radish, mustard greens, spinach, and carrots, add a boost of flavour and health to our winter diet. Methi, a leafy green vegetable, is another such delicious and healthy food. This vegetable - also referred to as fenugreek leaves - has a potent flavour that gives ordinary recipes a tasty lift. However, this leafy veggie is only available during winter. What if we told you that this vegetable can also be enjoyed throughout the entire year? Yes, indeed! We're going to give you some simple instructions on how to quickly prepare dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) at home.





During our research, we found a few methods for using a microwave to dry fresh fenugreek leaves. You can also sun-dry fenugreek leaves. That, however, takes a lot of time. Hence, we bring you an easy method of doing that in a microwave oven. Take a look below.

Here're Some Tips To Make Instant Kasuri Methi:

Step 1: Remove the leaves from the stalk and thoroughly rinse them. Set them in a sieve to dry.

Step 2: Put the leaves in a bowl that can go in the microwave after the water has dried up. Place the tray inside the microwave, set it to the highest temperature, and roast for 3-4 minutes.





Step 3: After that, remove the tray. To some extent, the leaves have dried out. Turn the leaves over and microwave for another 2 minutes. Remove the tray after 2 minutes. Allow the leaves to cool completely now that they have dried completely.





Step 4: Once the leaves are cooled down, make powder by rubbing them between your hands. Kasuri methi powder is ready in the microwave. Use an airtight container to store the powder and use it when required.





If you love the piquant flavour of Methi, we have got you some delicious recipes.





So, what are you waiting for? Go try out these tips and let us know how they worked for you in the comments below. For more such kitchen and cooking hacks, stay tuned!









