Delhi NCR is full of surprises, and the best ones are hiding in plain sight. The city has always had great food, but its café culture has quietly grown into something far more exciting. Some of the most fun evenings out in Delhi NCR right now happen not just at the table, but around it, with your hands covered in clay, a bamboo sushi mat in front of you, or a tufting gun you have absolutely no idea how to operate yet. Many cafes in the city offers interesting activities like cooking, painting and book reading sessions, so you can eat and also indulge in your favourite hobby at the same time.

Here are some of the most unique hands-on experiences you can enjoy across cafes in Delhi NCR right now:



Tiramisu Making

No time for brunch? Get ready for some tiramisu-making action this weekend. Companies such as Vivre Experiences and Small World have curated some entertaining and interactive workshops to make tiramisu at places like Sukoon Coffee Cafe in Dwarka and School of Bakery & Culinary Art in Gurgaon. A seasoned pastry chef helps you create mascarpone sabayon cream, soak lady fingers in the coffee, layer and finish it off with a sprinkle of cocoa powder. All within 2 hours, no worries at all and a personal tiramisu jar that either you can consume at the cafe or take home. But be careful, even a slight over-soaking of the lady fingers turns your creation into a yummy mess. The entry fees vary from ₹499 to ₹2,550 per person depending on the slot.





Where: Sukoon Coffee Cafe, Dwarka & School of Bakery & Culinary Art, Gurgaon | Duration: 2 hours | Slot Timing: Rotating mornings and afternoons on Saturdays & Sundays | Entry Fees: ₹499 – ₹2,550 per person



Pottery Making

Forget the regular cafe spot, this weekend get your hands messy. Art curators Small World & ChalkBoard organise pottery sessions for beginners all around Delhi's coolest cafes including Conscious Coffee Cravings in Hauz Khas Village, Sol Garden Cafe at Janpath, and Kenangan Coffee in Connaught Place. A professional tutor will guide you on how to centre clay, pull, shape and hand build your own bowl, mug, or planter. But beware, the moment you press the accelerator pedal wrongly your work of art turns into a messy spray of clay across your cafe table. Romantic? Definitely. Messy? No doubt.





Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Hauz Khas Village | Sol Garden Cafe, Janpath | Kenangan Coffee, Connaught Place | Duration: 1-2 hours | Timings: Throughout the day, weekdays and alternating weekends | Charges: ₹499 - ₹899 per person



Sushi Making

Say goodbye to takeaway food; this weekend, you'll be making your own. Culinary connoisseurs such as Small World and Vivre are organising sushi workshops at various places around Delhi, Kampai at Aerocity, Conscious Coffee Cravings at Hauz Khas Village, and Gonzo at Vasant Vihar. With the help of a professional chef, you will learn about the proper use of vinegar rice, bamboo mats, and the arrangement of ingredients, either cream cheese and avocado for vegetarians, or prawn tempura/salmon for everyone else. Just make sure you don't press too hard with the bamboo mat, or else you won't have an elegant Maki roll, but a very pitiful burrito-like thing. Romantic? Yes. Humbling? Definitely!





Where: Kampai, Aerocity | Conscious Coffee Cravings, Hauz Khas Village | Gonzo, Vasant Vihar | Time: 1.5–2 hours | Availability: Rotating weekends | Cost: ₹799 – ₹3,000 per person



Perfume Making

Forget scented candles and fragrant coffees; you'll be creating your own personal fragrance this weekend. Art and lifestyle curators such as Small World and RAD LVNG are conducting sensory sessions on making their own perfume for people interested in the art at aesthetic venues around Delhi NCR, ShellBeacon Cafe & Bar in Hauz Khas and Barista Diner at Starling Mall, Noida. An expert perfumer will guide participants through understanding and blending different top, middle and bottom notes of warm vanillas, rich chocolates, fragrant flowers and more until they create and bottle their very own 20ml personal fragrance. A word of caution though: the wrong combination will result in your personalized romantic fragrance smelling just like an economical floor cleaner! Intimate? Yes. Predictable? Not really.





Where: ShellBeacon Cafe & Bar, Hauz Khas | Barista Diner, Starling Mall, Noida | Time: 1 hour | Timings: Rotating weekends | Cost: ₹499 – ₹1,699 per head



Finger Painting

Forget the brushes, it's time to use your hands! Delhi NCR's popular art circles are organizing fun finger painting classes in its warmest spots - Kenangan Coffee in Connaught Place, ShellBeacon Cafe & Bar, and Sol Garden Cafe at Janpath. A professional artist will lead you through the process of mixing, smudging and layering on high-quality, safe-for-skin acrylic paints right on the canvas - no experience required, no restrictions, just paint away. Bring home an abstract or scenic masterpiece of your choice, all dried up and ready for hanging. Fair warning: allow your date to get within your proximity during the class and there is a risk of coming home not just with a cheek spot but with neon-green tribal war paint all over your face. Meditative? Not really. Fun? Absolutely!





Where: Kenangan Coffee, Connaught Place | ShellBeacon Cafe & Bar, Hauz Khas | Sol Garden Cafe, Janpath | Duration: 1 hour | Slots: Daily & rotating weekends | Cost: ₹599 – ₹1,499 per person



Japanese Kintsugi Workshop

Over the weekend, see beauty in broken pieces. Communities such as Small World are holding Kintsugi sessions where they will be teaching the process of healing damaged ceramic pieces using adhesive resin containing mica powder. The concept is inspired by Japanese culture which teaches that beauty exists in imperfections. Through a guided workshop, the process of transforming a broken ceramic piece into one with golden seams is taught using adhesive resins with mica powder. At the end of the session, you get to take home a piece of art that you worked on. Just to note, accidentally break your mug into fifty pieces and you might have to call upon your structural engineering skills to fix it. It's deep? Yes. It's humbling? Your partner will tell you.





Where: Kala Cafe, Parliament Street | ShellBeacon Cafe & Bar, Hauz Khas | Conscious Coffee Cravings, Hauz Khas | Time: 1 hour | Slots: Weekends | Cost: ₹499 – ₹1,499



Candle Making

Don't go buy candles from stores this weekend. Candle making workshops are being conducted by art communities all around the Delhi NCR region in some of the most aesthetic places in the city, ShellBeacon Cafe & Bar, Conscious Coffee Cravings in Hauz Khas Village, and Barista Diner in Noida. Under the guidance of an expert, you will be shown how to work with wax, place the wick and pour, customizing the scent and visual of the candle by using high-quality essential oils, liquid colors, dried petals and beautiful glass jars. At the end of the class, you get a professionally crafted jar candle, ready for burning. Just keep in mind that letting your partner choose the scents unaccompanied will result in a candle that smells like a high-end car air freshener. Cozy? Yes.





Where: ShellBeacon Cafe & Bar, Hauz Khas | Conscious Coffee Cravings, Hauz Khas Village | Barista Diner, Noida | Time taken: 1-1.5 hrs | Slots available: Rotating weekends | Cost: Rs. 799-1,699 per head



Moon Lamp Making

So make your own moon this weekend. Creative Baari and Social Sozo are conducting workshops where you can make your own moon lamp at Conscious Coffee Cravings in Hauz Khas Village and Vasant Kunj Social. Instructed by someone, you create real-life looking craters, ridges and valleys on the surface of a 3D lamp with special texture pastes, sponges and acrylic paints before placing the LED lights inside. You end up taking home a fully functional glowing moon lamp. Note: Putting layers of thick paste on a ball while it rotates can be seriously tough on your patience. If you want to see whether or not your partner would take 40 minutes to complete one crater or just paint something on it and declare it a meteor, this is the way to go.





Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Hauz Khas Village | Vasant Kunj Social | Duration: 1.5-2 hours | Slots: Rotating weekends | Cost: ₹799 – ₹2,250 per person



Clay Painting

No sculpture, no pressure! only you, a blank ceramic and 40 colours to paint all over! The Clayful Café in GK2 and Starling Mall Noida, along with The Clay Painting Corner by Bizyheart Studio in The Dessart Gallery, Green Park has shelves full of half-baked ceramics waiting to be enhanced. Select your ceramic! be it a mug, a plate, a bowl or a figurine, put on an apron and start painting as you indulge in continental cuisine, pizzas and coffee freshly brewed for you. The studios glaze and fire your creation within a week or two. Little hint: lack of depth perception on a couple's mug - asymmetric and terrifying smiley face that needs convincing about its beauty from your better half. Wholesome? Sure. Revealing? Always!





Where: The Clayful Café — GK2, New Delhi & Starling Mall, Noida | 11 AM-9 PM daily | ~₹1,000 for two + cost of the ceramic | 1.5-2 hrs

The Clay Painting Corner — The Dessart Gallery, Green Park | 12 PM-10:30 PM | ₹600 per person



Pickleball Date

This weekend, instead of watching a film, grab your paddles. The Pickle Club at Dirty Good, near Bhikaji Cama Place and Rackonnect Exclusive Padel & Pickle Park in Mehrauli are the places where one can have a thrilling pickleball date in Delhi, with courts of professional quality made of synthetic material and placed right adjacent to aesthetically pleasing cafés, surrounded by beautiful greenery. Get yourself into some action, and once done, sit at the tables for matcha lattes, freshly made smoothies, wood-fired pizzas, and craft coffee. Simple to play but difficult to get over – till the competitive side of you comes out and plays some body-shots on your date. Perfect game to know whether your date would be more of a cheering spirit or someone who would smash the ball at your face for just one point.





Where: Pickle Club, Dirty Good - Netaji Nagar, near Bhikaji Cama Place Metro | 6 AM–12 AM | ₹649 for 30 mins/₹1,300 for 1 hour + equipment rental

Rackonnect Padel & Pickle Park – Mehrauli, near Qutub Minar Metro | 6 AM–1 AM daily | Starting from ₹600 per hour + equipment rental