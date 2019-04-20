Delicious And Nutritious Sunday Breakfast Recipes 

Delicious Sunday breakfast meals

Highlights Sundays are the only day when you can cook a hearty meal

Here are some exciting Sunday breakfast recipes

Try these recipes enjoy Sunday meals with your family

Breakfasts are usually rushed or sometimes skipped during the time-sapped weekdays. Hurry to send kids to school and hurry to go to work, leaves little time to prepare a hearty breakfast meal, let alone enjoy eating it. Sundays are the only day when you can put in time and effort and lay out a delectable and healthful morning spread for your family. Sunday breakfasts also lets the family sit together, chat and bond while relishing their meal. The busy week has come to an end and you still haven't decided what to cook for the Sunday morning? Here, we help you with some interesting ideas of breakfast meals that are easy to cook and great to eat.











Famous vlogger and Indian food enthusiast Manjula, shares some exciting recipes for breakfast on her You Tube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'.











Here are some delicious breakfast recipes for a fun Sunday:







Gobhi Ka Parantha

Seriously! Who doesn't like a piping hot, straight-out-of-the-pan parantha topped with gooey, yummy melting butter? This breakfast meal is loved by all, kids or adults, and is also healthful.

















Finger Sandwich

If you are planning an outing or a picnic with your family, these bite-sized finger bread sandwiches will make for a comfort yet scrumptious breakfast meal. They are easy to carry and easier to eat anytime, anywhere.

















Bread Uttapam

North Indian cuisine rules our breakfast diet and why not? It is light, nutritious and supremely delicious. This unique uttapam made of bread does the job perfectly. Serve it with mint or coconut chutney and you have a winner.























Veg Hash Brownie

Hash brownies are kids' favourite but that doesn't mean it can't be relished by adults. Flanked with the freshness of herbs and tanginess of veggies and lemon, this dish will freshen up your morning to enjoy the whole day.



















