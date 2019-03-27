7 Best Sunday Brunch Recipes | Brunch Recipes

Sunday Brunch Recipes: Sundays mostly are all about lazy mornings, family outings or a perfectly laid brunch table! The idea of brunch first originated in the 1800's in England with the simple concept of making up for the missed breakfast in the morning and the fast approaching lunch hour. Today it has been revamped completely with many restaurants having a dedicated brunch menu and Sunday brunch special offers, transforming it to a culture of fun outing with family and friends over a brunch meal. While going out for brunch is a fun idea, hosting a brunch at home might look like a more cosy and interesting alternative to spend time with your loved ones at the comfort of your own space.











To ease out your brunch menu, we have a list of 7 best Sunday brunch recipes that you can try at home to serve a delectable brunch table for your family and friends:

A comfort food at best! This casserole recipe with sausages, potato and a host of veggies is baked to perfection along with salt, pepper and chillies. A simple yet satisfying dish to relish!

A comforting casserole made with bell peppers, capsicum, potatoes, baked beans and sausages.

Made with just a few ingredients, baked eggs is a perfect brunch recipe. Packed with nutrients of spinach and eggs, this could be the balanced recipe of healthy and tasty. Baked eggs can be prepared in just about 20 minutes with simple ingredients.





A quick brunch dish with just a few ingredients.

Thick, fluffy, soft and sweet; all of these aren't enough to describe this quintessential American food. Pancakes are almost everyone's favourite. Pair them up with fruits, maple syrup, chocolate sauce or sizzling bacon that would instantly tantalise your taste buds.





Start your day with these classic American pancakes.

No brunch is complete without a serving of mouth-watering pasta! Here is a vegetarian pasta recipe made with whole wheat pasta tossed with white wine and mushroom sauce.





A delicious whole wheat pasta with mushrooms and white wine.

Just when you thought lasagne cannot be healthy, we are here to prove you wrong! This lasagna recipe with juicy chunks of chicken with delectable mushrooms topped with a refreshing tomato-basil sauce is just what the kids and adults would love to gorge on.





Ever thought lasagna could be healthy?

A thinner version of pancake, crepes can be sweet as well as savoury that can be stuffed with a variety of delicious fillings. Here is a refreshing and healthy crepe recipe packed with the goodness of spinach and feta cheese.





These spinach and feta filled crepes are a great mix of delicious and nutritious.

A refreshing, quick and easy salad recipe, Panzanella is a Tuscan bread salad, ideal for the summer season. It has fresh tomatoes, cucumbers along with other veggies tossed together with a tang of lime and bread chunks garnished over it.





A refreshing bowl of salad, perfect to grace your brunch menu.

A Sunday brunch is the perfect time to bond with family and friends and these delicious brunch recipes would just make it easier for you to host a memorable one.







