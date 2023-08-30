For those with a sweet tooth, the idea of having dessert for breakfast can feel like a dream come true. However, it's often not feasible as desserts tend to add unwanted calories to your diet. Surely, you don't want to start the day with excessive carbs and calories. But what if we told you that we have a solution? We've discovered a dish that will allow you to kickstart your day on a sweet note without any guilt. Enter the simple Maharashtrian delicacy - Shikran Poli! For those unfamiliar, 'Poli' refers to 'roti,' and 'Shikran' is a delightful banana milk preparation. When combined, they create the perfect morning meal. The best part? It takes no more than five minutes to prepare.

Does Banana Go Well With Milk? Is Consuming Banana Milk Healthy?

The combination of bananas and milk has been a topic of debate for a while. While some argue that it's a great pairing, others recommend avoiding mixing fruits with milk. To put an end to this controversy once and for all, we consulted nutritionist and macrobiotic health coach Shilpa Arora. She clarified, "Banana with milk is a great option for bodybuilders and those looking to gain weight or needing energy for high-intensity work. However, it's not recommended for people with allergies like asthma, as it can lead to breathing disorders due to increased mucus production." This implies that you should make a conscious choice based on your needs and consume bananas and milk in the morning. In fact, it's considered a good breakfast choice as this combination provides ample energy to sustain you throughout the day.

If you're someone who enjoys incorporating banana and milk into your breakfast routine, we have the delectable Shikran Poli recipe for you. It's wholesome and fulfilling, and helps you begin your day on a healthy note. Let's delve into the recipe.

How to Make Shikran Poli | Maharashtrian Banana Milk With Roti Recipe:

This dish is also enjoyed as a wholesome meal in Bengal and is known as 'Doodh-kola-rooti.' You can utilize leftover rotis from your previous night's meal for this recipe. Begin by heating a cup of milk and allowing it to reach room temperature. Then, add one large or two small bananas and coarsely mash them. Adjust the sweetness with jaggery according to your taste, mix well, and relish it with roti.

You have the choice of having the roti on the side, accompanied by a bowl of banana milk. Alternatively, you can tear the roti into bite-sized pieces and soak them in the milk. Our preference leans towards the latter method!

