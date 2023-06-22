By now, much has been said about the goodness of raita. It holds a constant spot in almost every Indian thali and cleanses your palate to enhance the flavours of your meal. Moreover, raita is renowned for its health benefits. Made with nutrient-packed dahi and an array of ingredients, raita aids digestion and keeps your stomach cool year-round. What truly captivates us are the diverse recipes associated with this humble dish. Explore your local area, and you'll find every household boasting its unique raita creation. Some prefer it with boondi, others add pineapple. Then there are those who load it with seasonal vegetables, pairing it with quintessential rice or roti meals.

Today, we bring you a recipe that you can enjoy for breakfast as well. Yes, you heard us right. We recently tried a mixed veg raita that brims with healthy vegetables, along with the goodness of yogurt, cumin, and select spices.

Also Read: Summer-Special Cucumber Raita May Help You Lose Weight Too

Photo Credit: iStock

Why Mixed Veg Raita is an Ideal Breakfast Option:

This particular recipe combines seasonal lauki, hydrating cucumber, vibrant carrot, onion, and green chilli, all mixed in a bowl of yogurt. Each ingredient is packed with fibre, protein, antioxidants, and an ample amount of water, making mixed veg raita the perfect dish to kickstart your day with a burst of nutrients and a healthy beginning.

While dahi jump-starts your metabolism, lauki and cucumber hydrate your body, keeping dehydration at bay. The addition of carrots provides fibre and essential vitamins to your diet. Furthermore, this light yet satisfying meal is an excellent choice during the scorching summer months.

We believe those who enjoy smoothies and cereal bowls for breakfast should give this dish a try to bring a refreshing change to their monotonous morning routine.

Also Read: Chill Out And Slim Down With This Weight Loss-Special Raita

Photo Credit: iStock

How to Make Mixed Veg Raita:

The recipe is simple and quick, with the only time-consuming step being the grating of the vegetables. Grate lauki, cucumber, and carrot, and finely chop onion, green chilli, and coriander leaves. Next, beat dahi in a bowl with salt, honey, and cumin powder.

Add the vegetables to the bowl and indulge. Remember to savour the mixed veg raita when it's fresh to fully appreciate its flavours. Leaving it unattended for too long may result in the release of water from the vegetables, compromising both taste and texture.

Mixed Veg Raita Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups dahi

Half cup grated cucumber

Half cup grated lauki

Half cup grated carrot

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

2 tsp freshly chopped coriander

1.5 tsp crushed roasted cumin

Salt and black salt, for taste

Honey for taste

Method:

Take the dahi in a bowl and beat well with some water to get the desired consistency.

To it, add honey and salt to balance the taste.

Throw in the vegetables and roasted jeera powder and mix well.

Serve immediately.

Try this mixed veg raita for breakfast and enjoy a delicious way to boost your nutrient intake. Have a fantastic day!