Can Avocados Promote Weight Loss? We Find Out

Used extensively in the Mexican cuisine, avocados are often dubbed as the "olive oil of the Americas", due to its umpteen health benefits. The monosaturated oils present in avocados could lower blood pressure and lubricate joints, which is why avocados top the charts each time expert is listing out 'good fats'. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, "The fats of this fruit are unique, they include phytosterol, plant hormones such as campesterol, beta-sitosterol and stignmasterol that help keep inflammation under control. It also contains (PFAs) which are anti-inflammatory. They are also a good source of potassium, which helps regulate the blood pressure levels. The oil pressed from the seed of avocado is renowned for its ability to protect heart. 100 grams of avocado takes care of 26% of your recommended daily intake of vitamin K, 20 percent of folate, 17 percent of vitamin C and 14 percent of potassium. There must be some reason why everybody is gushing about avocados. It is the fruit with the highest 'fat content' yet it makes it to the weight loss plan of so many celebs and fitness enthusiasts alike. So how does avocado exactly facilitate weight loss? Let's find out. How Does Avocado Help Weight Loss?
Avocados are loaded with good quality fibres that help keep cravings in check. The high-fibre content present in avocado could help make you shed a pound or two as well. 100 grams of avocado has 7 grams of fibre. Fibre takes the longest to digest. It induces the feeling of fullness, which prevents you from bingeing later. Avocados are very low on carbs too, which also promotes weight loss. Hundred grams of avocado has just 9 grams of carbohydrates. Eating foods that are low in carbohydrate and high on fibre helps regulate the blood sugar levels too, which makes avocado a healthy bet for diabetics too. Avocados make for an ideal superfood for a 'low-carb high-fat' ketogenic diet. In a carb-based diet, carbs are converted into glucose and this is what the body will use as its primary fuel source. The principle of ketogenic diet is to make your body to get into and stay in a glycogen deprived state and maintain a mild state of ketosis, where-in its starts burning fats for energy.
Avocados also facilitate healthy digestion. They are loaded with fibres that may help prevent constipation, boost digestion and colon health. Fibre adds bulk to the stool, which facilitates bowel regularity, thereby enhancing digestion. Good digestion is very critical for weight loss and metabolism. Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta explains, "Bad digestion can lead to weight gain, as we are not able to absorb and assimilate our nutrients properly, moreover, it may not be able to eliminate waste from our body efficiently either. This may lead to slowing down of the metabolic rate, which makes it more difficult to burn calories properly."
According to findings of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2001-2008 conducted on a large group of Americans, it was revealed that those who ate avocados were more likely to have healthier diets, a lower risk of metabolic syndrome and a lower body weight than those who did not include avocados in their diet.
Excess of anything is never a sustainable idea for weight loss. Avocados' high-calorie content often makes people weary of including avocados in their diet. A 100 grams of the fruit contain 160 calories, but there are many benefits of avocados that work in its favour. Be mindful of the portion you eat. Consult a nutritionist well in advance about it. Pair it with healthy, whole foods and you are good to go.