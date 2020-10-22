Diabetes Diet: This Neem And Giloy Juice May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes: Neem leaves are said to have compounds that may help manage blood sugar levels.

Diabetes is a lifestyle disease that has affected many. According to an estimation by WHO, 1.6 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year globally. The WHO has also claimed that by the year 2030, diabetes would be the seventh largest killer globally. Diabetes is an irreversible condition, characterised by elevated blood sugar levels. One can simply manage and maintain the blood sugar levels by adopting a balanced diet and lifestyle. Many health experts have stressed upon having small meals at regular intervals, to prevent abrupt blood sugar spikes. Their meals should be nutrient-rich full of antioxidants and fibre while sugary goods, drinks, trans-fats should be out of bounds for diabetics.





Besides all the precautions, there are many healing herbs and spices in the nature that may play a substantial role in managing diabetes condition. For instance, neem is one such herb that has gained popularity for managing various health conditions, including diabetes. An integral part of Indian and Chinese medicine since time immemorial, almost all parts of the neem tree have been used traditionally to manage a variety of conditions; be it inflammation, infections, fever, skin diseases or dental disorders. Neem leaves are said to be brimming with triterpenoid, flavonoids, anti-viral compounds and glycosides, which may help manage blood sugar levels and ensure there is no surge in glucose.

According to journal Studies on Ethno-Medicine, neem leaf powder was found to control diabetic symptoms on non-insulin dependent male diabetics too. As per many experts, one can simply chew a handful of neem leaves but before doing so one still must consult your diabetologist since overeating neem leaves may have hypoglycaemic effect.





(Also Read: 10 Amazing Benefits of Giloy: The Ayurvedic Root of Immortality)





Another wonderful nature's produce is Giloy, an Ayurvedic herb which literally translates to 'the root of immortality' due to its abundant medicinal properties. According to Dr. Manoj K. Ahuja, Fortis Hospital, Giloy acts as a hypoglycaemic agent that can help managing Type 2 diabetes. He adds that Giloy juice also helps reduce high levels of blood sugar.





Here we have a combination of wonderful ingredients- neem and giloy, that may work wonders to manage blood sugar levels.





Ingredients:





. Neem leaves (boiled)- 10-15





. Dry Giloy Powder- 1 tbsp





. Ginger (grated)- 1/2 inch





. Mint leaves- 10





. Salt- 2 tsp





. Black pepper- 2 tsp





Method:





1. Add boiled neem leaves and giloy powder in a blender along with rest of the ingredients.





2. Blend well until smooth. Serve.





Diabetes management isn't an easy task but with a few healthy choices one can ensure to not have major spikes in the blood sugar levels. Even though these nature's produce have healing properties, one should consult a doctor before adding or altering a diabetic diet.











