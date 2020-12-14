Diabetes Diet: Try These Yummy Diabetic-Friendly Snacks Made With Healthy Jowar Flour

Jowar flour is excellent for high blood sugar.

Highlights Jowar or sorghum is a gluten-free flour.

It is considered a good food for diabetes diet.

Here are some snacks you can make with jowar flour.

Diabetics need to be a bit more careful with their diet because some foods may lead to a spike in blood sugar level while some may help regulate it. There are many foods that are considered better for diabetes diet, and gluten-free millets like jowar (sorghum) is said to be a healthier alternative to other commonly-used refined flour or wheat flour. Although jowar is not used in everyday preparations, winter is the best time to gorge on the flour since it is deemed 'too heavy' for warmer seasons.



Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora talks about benefits of jowar and says, "since sorghum is rich in fibre, protein iron, potassium and phosphorous, it helps lower cholesterol and manage high blood pressure." You can easily include jowar in your diabetes diet. If you are already bored with jowar roti, here are some interesting snacks you can make with this flour.





Jowar flour is considered a great food to regulate high blood sugar.

Photo Credit: iStock

Diabetic-Friendly Snacks: Jowar-Based Snacks For Diabetes Diet:







1. Jowar Tikki

Combine equal parts of mashed boiled potato and jowar flour and season it with spices of your choice. Make patties with the mixture and saute or bake or air fry to make crispy and yummy tikki.







2. Jowar Medley

Soaked and boiled jowar seeds are stir-fried with vegetables like baby corn, zucchini, red bell pepper and yellow bell pepper. Spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, ginger, garlic and green chillies lend this light snack some amazing flavours. Click here for full Jowar Medley recipe.







3. Jowar Appe

The south Indian-special sooji appe can be transformed into a healthier snack for diabetes diet. Replace semolina flour with jowar flour and make unique appe the usual way. The distinct nutty flavour of jowar appe will definitely impress you.







4. Jowar Tacos

Fan of Mexican food? Ditch refined all-purpose flour to make tasty tacos with jowar flour. Knead flour for taco sheets by combining jowar flour with some wheat flour, salt and baking powder. Here is an easy recipe of jowar tacos with spicy chicken filling.







5. Jowar Chips

Crispies like potato chips are an excellent munching option for in-between-the-meals hunger. While making dough for your chips, add a good amount of jowar flour and make healthier chips for tea-time snacks. Better still, bake them, and not fry them.



Try these unique but delicious jowar recipes for your diabetes diet, and if you have any more such ideas, do share with us.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



