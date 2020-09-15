High Protein Diet: 5 Interesting Ways To Add <i>Jowar</i> (Sorghum) To Your Diet

Several health experts often recommend jowar as a part of our everyday diet

India is enriched with myriads of ancient grains, which over the years have gained huge popularity among the fitness enthusiasts. They are loaded with nutrients and have multiple recipes to their credits. One such wonder grain is jowar (or sorghum). It is also referred to as jwaarie, jowar, jola and jondhalaa in different regions. Extensively cultivated in the arid zones of the country, jowar is gluten-free and contains dietary fibres, antioxidants, healthy protein, iron, copper etc. It also makes for a popular choice among the dieters who look for healthy substitutes of maida (or all-purpose flour) in any recipe. As per Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora ND, "Jowar is known to play an important role in the function and repair of cells. The potassium and phosphorous-content of the grain also help lower cholesterol and manage high blood pressure." Hence, several health experts often recommend jowar as a part of our everyday diet.





We bring you 5 interesting recipe ideas to add the nutritious sorghum in our daily meal plan:

1. Jowar Upma:

Upma is one of the most preferred breakfast foods across the country. It is light, healthy and fulfilling to the core. All you have to do to prepare jowar upma is, replace sooji/semolina with broken jowar grains (or jowar rava) in a regular upma recipe.

2. Jowar Pancake:

For this recipe, you have to replace maida with jowar flour. Add onion, tomato, coriander leaves and salt to jowar flour and mix everything together. Now churn out delectable pancakes with the batter in just a few minutes. You may also prepare classic sweet pancake with the flour.





3. Jowar Roti:

Probably one of the most popular jowar-based recipes, this roti is healthy, tasty and ideal for the ones trying to lose some extra kilos. It is also jolada rotti in Southern India. Click here for the recipe.





4. Jowar Cake:

You can also prepare soft, spongy and nutritious cakes by replacing maida with jowar flour in the batter. We have found a Jowar Banana Cake for your guilt-free indulgence. Click here for the recipe.





5. Jowar Laddoo:

Another jowar-based sweet dish option, this laddoo includes healthy ingredients like jowar, jaggery and grated coconut. All you have to do is, mix everything together in a pan and form small roundels out of it.





Try these jowar-based dishes as home and lets us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







