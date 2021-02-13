Diabetes? This Suji Idli And Tomato Chutney Breakfast Combo Is Meant Just For You!

Idli is a popular breakfast food of India

Highlights Diabetes is a common disorder afflicting millions across the country

Diabetes has no known cure

Diabetes can be managed by eating right

Diabetes is emerging to be one of the most prevalent disorders of the modern world. It is a condition that is marked by fluctuating blood sugar levels and occurs when there is a lack of insulin produced in the body, or when the body is unable to respond to the insulin produced. Diabetes is of many types, like Type 1, Type 2, Gestational. There's also a condition called prediabetes that is becoming a very common phenomenon among youngsters today. Unfortunately, there is no known cure for diabetes, hence all you can do is to manage its symptoms through proper diet and lifestyle. Lack of timely intervention could lead to blindness, kidney failure and massive weight fluctuations.





Diabetics should avoid consumption of refined flour

While diabetics must plan their diet with caution, they should be extra careful of what they have for breakfast. Since that is the first meal of the day after about eight hours of slumber, you cannot nosh on anything that comes in front of your eyes. Eating foods of refined flour, refined cereals, processed food could lead to blood sugar spikes; this is why you should look for options that could balance your glycaemic load. Options may seem limited, but there are still enough ideas you can toy with. Take, for instance, suji or semolina - a healthy alternative to maida - may prove beneficial, only if it is consumed in moderation. Ms Jyoti Bhatt, Senior Dietician from Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre explains, "Rava is a coarse flour made from durum wheat, a hard type of wheat. Semolina is a great source of many minerals and fibre - nutrients that may help improving blood sugar levels and reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes."

Suji is also known as semolina



Suji Idli and Tomato Chutney Recipe







Suji (also known as rava or semolina) is fairly versatile. You can use it to make upma, dosa, halwa and idli. Yes, you heard us. Traditional rice batter replaced with a suji one. This healthy variant of idli also comes with the goodness of carrots, giving your idlis a more wholesome and healthy upgrade. You can pair these spongy idlis with tangy and spicy tomato chutney. Here is the recipe link of both suji idli and tomato chutney.Try making it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.







