Singer-songwriter, actor, and film producer Diljit Dosanjh is a man of many talents. Not only has he won our hearts several times with his super hit songs, but has also won accolades for his exceptional acting skills. From candid moments in an interview to his regular social media updates, it is always entertaining to watch Diljit be his true self. And, if you follow the star on Instagram, you may be aware that Diljit is also an ardent foodie. The 'Udta Punjab' famed actor has given us food inspiration and made us drool with his cooking prowess many a time now. However, Diljit also manages to scoop in some healthy suggestions and helpful food habits along with his many indulgences. One of the most recent one is an ajwain-saunf tea.





Ajwain and saunf are both replete with benefits.

Diljit has uploaded an Instagram story making ajwain-saunf tea and it looked absolutely soothing and healthy. He can be seen straining the ajwain and saunf through a muslin cloth, he is left with a cup full of the steaming hot golden liquid. Take a look at it:

This concoction made us curious about its use, and we got to finding out its benefits. Turns out there are many!





Health Practitioner, Nutritionist, and certified Macrobiotic Health Coach Shilpa Arora helps us realise the many benefits of Saunf. She writes "A concentrated source of minerals like Copper, Potassium, Calcium, Zinc, Manganese, Vitamin C, Iron, Selenium and Magnesium, the age-old practice of chewing saunf does much more than simply beat bad breath. From regulating blood pressure to water retention, fennel seeds pack a bevy of nutrients that make it a must-have in your kitchen."





Moving on to Ajwain, this common Indian spice has so many more uses than in a curry. Ajwain contains thymol, an essential oil, which imparts a distinct taste as well as aroma to the spice. Further, thymol has a range of health benefits to offer too like weight loss, healthy digestion and is overall beneficial for the cardiovascular system. Ajwain is known to have antihypertensive and antispasmodic properties.





Keeping in mind the many health benefits that these spices contain on their own; imagine how healthy the mix of these two would be. If you too want to prepare Diljit's healthy drink, all you need to do is take a spoonful of ajwain and saunf each and let them boil in the water for 5 minutes. Strain this and your golden concoction of health is ready to serve.