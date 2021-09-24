If we lost a kilo every single time we worried about weight loss, we would definitely have melted off all the extra weight by now. But alas! That's not how things work. Whether it is for a medical reason, to fit into an old favorite dress, or just because you feel like- Weight loss has been that one thought that has crossed every single person's mind reading this. It is definitely not an easy process but if you thought that weight loss meant solely relying on inaccessible veggies, exotic fruits, and high-end protein powders, you may want to give it another thought. Because what we have here are some common kitchen spices that are found in almost all households and may help you with just the push you need to lose those extra pounds.





5 Common Kitchen Spices That May Help In Weight Loss:

1. Jeera :

A regular spice used in Indian curries and dal, Jeera may help you lose weight too. The book 'Healing Foods' published by DK Publishing House says - "Cumin helps fortify digestive tract, relieving nausea, bloating and constipation". Along the same lines, Dr. Anju Sood, a Bangalore-based nutritionist also says, "A glass of jeera water every morning can be just the game-changer that you are looking for in terms of health and weight loss". Click here to read more about it.

2. Saunf :

Have you noticed how a lot of our parents and grandparents have a habit of chewing some saunf after meals? Turns out that saunf, or fennel seeds are great for digestion in turn being great for metabolism, and haven't we heard a number of times how good metabolism leads to weight loss. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora tells us, - "fennel seeds help in digestion and metabolism, leading better absorption of nutrients from food, hence fewer hunger pangs, further helping in weight loss." To know how you can consume saunf for weight loss, click here.

3. Black pepper :

No doubt weight loss needs time and effort but our diet plays an equally important role in helping us achieve our goals faster. Black pepper is another commonly found ingredient most of us like to use in our tea, but did you know it could also help you store less fat? According to Shilpa Arora, a Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner "Black pepper is loaded with a compound called piperine. It is known to accelerate metabolic performance and lowers the rate of fat accumulation in our body." Read more about black pepper and weight loss here.

4. Ajwain :

Ajwain has been used for better gut health and aiding digestion in Indian homes for the longest time. And we have time and again been reminded that better digestion leads to better weight loss. Kolkata-based dietician Mala Chatterjee advises on drinking an ajwain lemon ginger detox tea for the same reasons. She says "Starting the day with a cup of ginger-ajwain-lemon tea accelerates the metabolism rate of our body for the whole day. A good metabolism is one of the keys to effective weight loss." Read more about the ajwain-lemon-ginger drink here.

5. Cinnamon :

Apart from being a commonly used spice, cinnamon is also known for other medicinal properties, but before you rush to the kitchen to get a spoonful, hear out the explanation by a renowned Bangalore-based nutritionist, Anju Sood about how cinnamon helps you in weight loss. She explains - "cinnamon increases one's metabolic rate. It is essential to note how this works. It is a stimulator of insulin. It makes it active, which in turn helps the sugar metabolize. Often, when the individual puts on weight, it is because his/her insulin becomes resistant. This does not make him/her diabetic, but simply the insulin does not metabolize. The consequence of this is that sugar too does not get metabolized to its required quantum and is converted into fat. Cinnamon helps to break these links." Click here to know more about it.

There you have it, these are the common kitchen spices that may help you lose weight.











