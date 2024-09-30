Melbourne is Australia's cultural melting pot with stunning architecture and a vibrant arts scene. The city hosts many opera performances, concerts and festivals. Melbourne is the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria. Victoria has diverse attractions such as pristine beaches, national parks to explore wildlife, wineries, lakes and mountains. Talking about upcoming exciting events worth travelling to Australia for, 'Visit Victoria', the official tourism body for the State of Victoria in Australia, recently presented an 'Every bit different' showcase of major upcoming events and experiences in Melbourne and Victoria. This includes the Boxing Day Test against India, the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival, the Australian Open, Yayoi Kusama at NGV and the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.





Present at the event were Brendan McClements, Chief Executive, Visit Victoria and Shae Keenan, Chief Marketing Officer, Visit Victoria. Also present were Rohan Bopanna, ace tennis player; Sanjana Ganesan, leading cricket host and presenter; and Helly Raichura, renowned Melbourne-based chef and owner of Enter Via Laundry.





The event unfolded in the form of a fireside chat with Sanjana, who has been visiting Melbourne for a record 20 years for the Australian Open, and recalled some of her favourite cricketing moments at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

A lunch curated by Chef Helly Raichura, followed the fireside chat, featuring an innovative menu celebrating the fusion of Victorian and Indian influences. Each course was inspired by one of three iconic events in Melbourne - the Australian Open, Melbourne Food and Wine Festival, and Boxing Day Test.

Speaking on the occasion, Brendan McClements, CEO of Visit Victoria, said, "India is demonstrating a huge appetite for travel to Australia, particularly Melbourne and regional Victoria. We share many passions with India, including food, art, culture, sport and coming together to celebrate events. As Australia's major events capital, Melbourne boasts an incredible array of global sporting, cultural, and culinary experiences. Through these iconic events, we hope to inspire Indian travellers to explore everything Melbourne and Victoria has to offer and make it a must-visit destination on their travel bucket list."





Chef Raichura commented, "Designing this menu was a deeply personal journey, blending the rich heritage of my Indian roots with the dynamic energy of Melbourne's iconic events. Each dish was designed to take diners on a journey, highlighting the energy of the Boxing Day Test, the excitement of the Australian Open, and the culinary excellence of the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival. My goal was to create an experience that celebrates the vibrant fusion of cultures and flavours, offering a true taste of Melbourne's spirit."

Rohan Bopanna added: "It's always an honour to play at the Australian Open, a tournament that holds a special place in my heart. After visiting Melbourne for 20 years, I can confidently say that the energy, passion, and excitement of this city, especially during the Australian Open, is unmatched. Whether it's tennis or cricket, Melbourne makes every athlete feel at home. The city embraces the spirit of competition, and that's what makes it so unique."





This event was a signficant step in deepening the connection between Indian travelers and Victoria, inviting them to explore Melbourne's exciting upcoming season of major events and vibrant experiences.