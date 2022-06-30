Salads are one of those things that some people can have all day, and some might never want to have. Thanks to the internet, television, and exposure to any video-based medium, we all think of salads to be a plateful of greens that has a bland taste. But that is so not true. If you look at the various recipes, you will find a bunch of exciting mixes that will make your mouth water. Some salad recipes make use of chicken pieces, some have bites of falafel, and some are made with chanas. And that's not only it; with a yummy dressing, you can also easily amp up the taste of your salads. It gives you a good amount of nutrition, health and also taste in a bowl! So, if you are looking for a new salad recipe to try, how about making an Italian pasta salad?!





Pasta salad is one of those recipes that is easy to make. But many of us might not know how to add flavour to it. However, fret not. The Italian pasta salad recipe that we bring to you today is full of different veggies and cheese, and has a flavour of a sharp dressing that gives it an extra zing. Plus, this cold recipe is perfect to have in this hot and humid weather! So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this dish.





Pasta can be used to make a healthy and delicious salad.

Italian Pasta Salad Recipe: Here's How To Make Italian Pasta Salad

First, in a bowl, add boiled pasta, cherry tomatoes, onions, capsicum, peppercorns, and cheese cubes. Then make a dressing with tomato juice, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, basil, mint, salt, and pepper. Mix this well and pour this on the vegetable and pasta mix. Now add bread croutons and herbs in the morning.

Try these out, and let us know which one you liked the best!