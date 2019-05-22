Ditch The Heavy Butter Paneer For This Delicious And Creamy Methi Malai Matar

Recipe Video: Methi Matar Malai

A cooking enthusiast always vies for restaurant style cooking. Serving the same flavour and feel of restaurant food at home gives a sense of joy and pride. Of course, attaining professional cooking skills is not easy. The real reward is when the family, especially kids are excited to see the food and wallow it in with gusto. Everybody needs a change. That's why we head out to seek different foods with a different taste to break monotony. But, on those tiring days, when you want to relax at home while enjoying good food or have guests over, impress everybody with your culinary art by making this super yummy dish.





Methi malai matar is nothing like ordinary Indian curries or dishes. It is creamy, white in colour and tastes like an Italian dish. The addition of green methi and peas gives this dish an enticing look. Coming to methi (coriander leaves), we can't ignore the various health benefits it provides - apart from adding in a fresh, tart taste. Coriander contains some powerful antioxidants and antimicrobial properties that are effective in fighting infection-causing bacteria and protecting the body from free radicals that can cause all kinds of ailments.



The recipe of restaurant-style methi malai matar has been shared by food vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel 'Something's cooking with Alpa.' Watch the video and do try this recipe at home for an exciting cooking adventure.







Shahi paneer and butter chicken are a passe! Your guests will keep coming to taste this restaurant-style Methi malai matar, which is also swarmed with the advantages of green foods. Happy cooking!







