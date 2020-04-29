This Sumptuous Methi Matar Malai Recipe Makes Greens Taste Like Never Before

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: April 29, 2020 14:28 IST
There are days when we all crave to eat something other than just the regular dal-chawal or sabzi-roti fare. Whether it's the decadent Shahi Paneer or the luscious Malai Kofta, creamy curries and gravies hold a special place in everyone's heart. Methi Matar Malai is another drool worthy recipe to try at home, which has chopped methi leaves and shelled peas as the base of the curry. Both these vegetables have their own distinct and unique flavours, and when they are combined with the sumptuous gravy dish they taste even better.
The Methi Matar Malai is made with generous amounts of cream, butter and a special onion-cashew paste which can easily be made at home. The flavour of garlic is abundant in this wonderfully creamy recipe. Methi Matar Malai serves two people and will be ready in no-time with a little bit of preparation done beforehand. The green curry makes for an interesting addition to any meal, whether it's paired with roti, rice or naan. The green vegetables Methi and Matar make it a power-packed curry due to their great nutritional content.
So if you are looking for an innovative way to present greens to your family, this Methi Matar Malai is an ideal recipe.
Ingredients:
Method:
Recipe Side Note: To prepare onion cashew paste, heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, green chilli, chopped ginger, garlic and green cardamom. Stir fry for a minute or two. Add the roughly chopped onion, broken cashews and poppy seeds. Stir for 2-3 minutes or till the onions are translucent and cashews softened. Remove pan from heat and let it cool down a bit. Transfer the entire mixture into a blender. Blend to a smooth paste. Set aside.
