This Sumptuous Methi Matar Malai Recipe Makes Greens Taste Like Never Before

Methi Matar Malai makes for a rich, creamy delicacy.

Highlights Methi Matar Malai is a decadent creamy recipe

It brings out the best in green vegetables such as methi and matar

Try this wonderful recipe at home for amazing results

There are days when we all crave to eat something other than just the regular dal-chawal or sabzi-roti fare. Whether it's the decadent Shahi Paneer or the luscious Malai Kofta, creamy curries and gravies hold a special place in everyone's heart. Methi Matar Malai is another drool worthy recipe to try at home, which has chopped methi leaves and shelled peas as the base of the curry. Both these vegetables have their own distinct and unique flavours, and when they are combined with the sumptuous gravy dish they taste even better.





Methi Matar Malai Recipe:

The Methi Matar Malai is made with generous amounts of cream, butter and a special onion-cashew paste which can easily be made at home. The flavour of garlic is abundant in this wonderfully creamy recipe. Methi Matar Malai serves two people and will be ready in no-time with a little bit of preparation done beforehand. The green curry makes for an interesting addition to any meal, whether it's paired with roti, rice or naan. The green vegetables Methi and Matar make it a power-packed curry due to their great nutritional content.





So if you are looking for an innovative way to present greens to your family, this Methi Matar Malai is an ideal recipe.

Watch Full Recipe Video Of Methi Malai Matar Here:







(Also Read: How To Make Restaurant-Style Creamy White Butter Chicken At Home)





Ingredients:





1/2 cup methi leaves, chopped

1 cup onion-cashew paste

1/2 cup peas, boiled

1/2 cup fresh cream

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp garlic, chopped

1 tbsp butter

Salt to taste

Water as required

Method:





Heat oil and once hot add garlic, methi leaves, onion-cashier paste and salt to taste. Cook for few minutes till the raw smell goes away. Pour some water and give a good mix. Add the boiled green peas and butter. Cook for 2 minutes and then add the cream and mix. Cover and let it simmer on medium-low flame for 4-5 minutes. Pour some chilli oil on the top for garnish.

Recipe Side Note: To prepare onion cashew paste, heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, green chilli, chopped ginger, garlic and green cardamom. Stir fry for a minute or two. Add the roughly chopped onion, broken cashews and poppy seeds. Stir for 2-3 minutes or till the onions are translucent and cashews softened. Remove pan from heat and let it cool down a bit. Transfer the entire mixture into a blender. Blend to a smooth paste. Set aside.







