It is almost time to bid goodbye to the chilly winter days and move towards the hot and humid summer months. The relief of the short-lived winter and its steaming hot essentials will now be replaced with icy cold summer treats, the most exciting of which is obviously ice cream! A creamy and velvety dessert, ice cream resides in all of our hearts and we cannot wait till summer to gorge on it. Famous TV personality Divyanka Tripathi is all hearts for this summer treat too and couldn't contain her excitement when she found it in her freezer. Recently, she spelled out her love for ice cream and called it the way to her heart. In her Instagram post, she can be seen happily digging into an ice cream tub, which she captioned with, "You should always follow your heart...Mine usually takes me to the freezer"; take a look at it here:

Divyanka is not the one to shy away from sharing her many indulgences; she has often made us drool with her gastronomic adventures. What's even better is that her husband Vivek Dahiya too, is an ardent foodie and the couple often shares their love for all things delicious on their social media profiles. From enjoying lavish birthday treats to snacking on authentic Indian breakfast, the duo is 'couple goals' for foodies all over.





However, it is not just greasy and sugary that excites the couple; they are well aware of the stringent diet that they have to follow and are often seen incorporating healthy meals even between their indulgences. Divyanka's recent indulgence, for instance, will give you an idea of what balancing healthy living while gorging to your heart's content looks like. In her Instagram story, the actor had shared her box of doughnuts which were both gluten-free and sugar-free. Can it get any better than that? We don't think so. Take a look at her healthy treat here.





On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi', an Indian reality and stunt television series where she bagged the title of first runner-up.