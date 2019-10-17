Diwali 2019: Amazing Diwali Hampers You Can Gift Your Loved Ones This Season

Diwali 2019: Markets are buzzing with festive hampers, take your pick

Sweets and dry fruits are passé, soft drinks and candy jars are fairly old-fashioned too. Now, what can you gift your friend this Diwali that will make sure the festival is memorable for both them and you? Markets are buzzing with festive hampers, but a lot of them look the same and comprise the same old contents. Diwali is one of India's most widely celebrated festivals; and since gifting is such an integral component of the festival of lights, you wouldn't want it to be a mundane affair, would you? We have curated a list of Diwali hampers by some renowned F&B properties and food brands that are sure to impress. Artisanal chocolates, healthy seeds, organic honey - these luxe hampers are abound with festive cheer. Have a look.





1. Andaz, Aerocity's Sustainable Hampers





Andaz' thoughtfully curated eco-friendly artisanal hampers is sure to inspire patrons to 'Eat Mindful'. This year, the luxury hotel has partnered with Gulmeher (an NGO) to curate the sustainable hampers. You'd be surprised to know that these festive hamper boxes are handcrafted using discarded flower petals. Packed with exquisite flavours and goodness of artisanal chocolates, homemade preserves, organic spices, healthy snacks along with many other elements sourced from the hotel's artisan partners - these festive hampers are available from INR 1000 onwards. Those who are trying to cut down on calories this festive season, Andaz is also offering a chef-crafted hamper containing sugar-free Indian sweets made with grains, dry fruits, and jaggery. Gulab gulkand laddoo, badam launj, freeze dried jamun and white roasted nuts burfi are some of the sweet treats you will find in here.

Available at: Andaz, Aerocity, contact +918588804222





Price: 1000 onwards





2. Sensational Diwali Hampers At The Ashok





The Ashok (A flagship property of ITDC) is offering eight different kinds of handcrafted gift hampers, which will fill your households with shimmer and sparkle. The gift hampers are priced starting INR. 850/- onwards and contain assortments of sweets and artisanal drinks. The Connoisseur Hamper offers nut rich fruit cake, moulded chocolates, brownies, cookies, yummy cheese straws and mouth-watering Jujubes. Chocolate lovers can opt for Chocolate Delight, which comprises a variety of decadent chocolates. You can also opt for inclusion of wine bottle from the exquisite selection of white, red and sparkling wines.





Available at: The Cake Shop, Hotel Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi from 14th October 2019 to October 30th, 2019





Price: INR 1000 and above





3. Sidewalk, Hyatt's Dazzling Festive Hampers





Hyatt's Sidewalk has some toothsome offerings for a gleeful Diwali. These hampers are an assortment of Indian sweets, contemporary confectionaries and dry fruits in limited edition boxes. The Gourmet Box (box of 4) consists of sesame sable, chocolate truffle gold dust, white chocolate pista rice bar, and Sichuan pepper cashew nut, whereas The Premium Box (box of 6) consists of white chocolate apricot and pista, sesame sable, single origin chocolate bar, coconut jam tart, chocolate truffle gold dust, and spicy fruit sable box. The Luxury Box (Box of 8), on the other hand, consists of milk chocolate apricot and pista, peach candy, peanut cake, white chocolate bar, Sichuan pepper cashew nut, cherry financier and raspberry candy. The Executive Box (Box of 12) consists of sesame sable, gianduja praline, pistachio raspberry macaroon, coconut jam tart, double chocolate dust cookies, chocolate truffle gold dust, patisa, granola bar, single origin chocolate truffle, Sichuan pepper cashew nut, and peanut cake.





Available at: Sidewalk, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi





Price points: Starting at INR 2450 + taxes





For CATH Members: Starting at 2250 + taxes





4. Foodhall's Delightful Gourmet Hampers





Foodhall has curated an elegant selection of gift hampers and boxes comprising the finest artisanal food and drinks from around the world. Ring in the festivities with a range of hampers available at all Foodhall outlets. The Noor and Arsh hamper comprises luxurious and artisanal offerings such as Arqa Saffron, Bustaan - Gold Leaf Honey, Saffron Honey, Honey Dippers, Baklava, Stuffed Dates and Foodhall Gourmet Salted Caramel Rochers, Orange and Mixed Seed Florentines, Honey Roasted Almonds, Pine Nuts and Pecan Nuts. For those like to indulge, hampers like Opulence of India and Medley consists of Pista Motichoor Truffle, Pista Kaju Roll, Besan Chakki and Raspberry Kalakand and a rich assortment of handcrafted chocolates, indigenous teas, homemade dips, freshly baked cookies etc. Tabeer, a gift hamper perfect for corporate gifting this Diwali, consists of Almonds, Pista, Pine Nuts and Apricots.





Available at: Foodhall (all outlets)





Price Points: Starting at INR 1,500





5. Le Meridien Gurgaon's elegant Deepawali hampers





Draped in elegant Indian motifs and festive colours, the Diwali hampers by Le Meridien come in Silver, Gold, Platinum, Titanium and artisanal gift box. Below are the details of the dazzling hampers. Be spoilt for choice this festive season.





The Silver hamper prepared by our chefs includes delicious sweets and desserts. Priced at INR 699 to 899 (All inclusive)

The Golden hamper includes various dessert assortments, cookie box, dry fruits and more. Priced at INR 1199 to 2899 (All inclusive)

The Platinum and Titanium hampers consist of a chocolate box, candles, cookies, organic tea, Sri Lankan cinnamon to name a few along with other in-house bakery assortments. Priced at INR 2999 - 10,999 (All inclusive)

The artisanal hamper includes handcrafted products from our kitchen and shop that can be customized according to your preferences. Starts at INR 5,000 + taxes

Available at: Le Meridien, Gurgaon





Price: Listed above





6. The exquisite festive fare at The Good Life Company





Move over the bling overdose and gift your friends artful Diwali packages by The Good Life. You have a range of options to choose from. You can choose the cute and compact Crafted Celebrations, which is available in two colour variants - turquoise and orange. The miniature gift set accommodates Mogo Mogo and Kashmiri Saffron Kahwa tea in golden airtight tin caddies along with a tea infuser. The Imperial Treasure hamper is a regal memento for any occasion. Treasured within it are a handy tea infuser and a melange of three teas in gold caddies. It consists of Mogo Mogo, China Geisha and Strawberry and Cream tea. Lastly, The Decadent Desires box showcases intricate floral motifs on the blush pink lid that unfold six decadent tea blends, handcrafted to tease each of the six senses, with a tea infuser basket seated at its heart. It consists of Mogo Mogo, China Geisha, Strawberry and Cream, Orange and Mango Oolong, Strawberry and Aloe, Little Buddha and a ball Tea Infuser.





Available at: Order Online from TGL Company's official website





Price: Starting at INR 999 + taxes





7. JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru's magnificent hampers





In addition to the contents inside, the packaging of JW Marriott's Diwali hampers is quite an exquisite deal too. The boxes depict the story of Old Bangalore with paintings of iconic spots in the city like Russel Street, the Barber House Visits, Koshy's Coffee House and many other.





The varieties of hamper available at the hotel are Premium, Gold Silver, Wellness, JW Opulent, JW Premium and JW Classic. The hampers include goodies like Ganesh idol, handcrafted chocolates, Indian mithai, hand-crafted baklava, iPhone 8, a bottle of Dom Perignon, artisan glasses, a jar of Pomegranate Comfiture, bottles of Castello Olive Oil, and organic honey along with many others.





Platinum Hamper- INR 1,50,000++





Gold Hamper- INR 12,000++





Silver- INR 10,000++





Wellness Hamper- INR 16,000++





JW Opulent- INR 6,000++





JW Premium- INR 3,500++





JW Classic- INR 2,000++





Signature Diwali by Marriott Hamper - INR 5,000++





8. Decadent Diwali Hampers By Marriott International Properties (Bangalore)





It's opulence overload at Marriott International Properties. Exotic delights rooted in tradition, the hampers by Marriott is carefully curated by culinary experts. The hampers consist of the perfect assortment of Indian sweets, hand rolled chocolates, exotic cookies, tea, assorted nuts, pasta and much more. Choose from a range of handcrafted hampers such as Marriott Treasure, Marriott Treat and Marriott Temptations, and spread the cheer.





Available at: Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, from 26th September onwards





Price: Marriott Treasure: INR 3999++





Marriott Treat: INR 2999++





Marriott Temptations: INR 799++





9. Delightful Diwali Hampers by The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace





To commemorate the special occasion of Diwali, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace has curated a range of artisanal hampers tailored with unique selection of products that is sure to strike a chord with everyone. The varied range of exquisite gifts include the Classic Diwali Hamper, which entails a Ganesh idol, goji berry chocolate bar, pistachio chocolate bar amongst other delightful assortments. The Premium Diwali Hamper consists of Indian sweets, brie cheese, handmade bangles, Perrier bottles, and added selected delicacies. The Luxury Diwali Hamper packs the magnificent Fratelli Shiraz wine, macaroons, oatmeal raisin cookies amongst other delights.





Available at: The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, till 27th October





Price: INR 999 onwards





10. Chocolates And More At Brownie Point And Noir (Mumbai)





Brownie Point and Noir by Chef Manish Khanna, the cute choclaterie tucked in the lanes of Juhu is making our festivities sweeter with a number of exquisite desserts and sweet nibbles. You can customise your Diwali package with a range of delectable offerings such as honey nut crunch, orange blossom cheesecake, cigars cookies, scones, bourbon cake, strawberry beez and more.





Available at: Brownie Point, all outlets | Noir, Juhu (Inside Alfredo's) |Contact: +912226002373





Price: INR 400/- onwards



















