Diwali 2024 is around the corner and many of us have already begun preparations for this much-awaited festival. One of the key aspects of the celebrations is food, of course. People across the country make a variety of traditional sweets and mithai, which are often distributed among friends and family. But when the sweets feel too much, everyone craves something spicy and/or salted. This is why you should also consider having some homemade savoury snacks ready. We have listed some popular options that can be a part of your Diwali platter. Check out the recipes below:

Diwali 2024: Here Are 10 Must-Try Savoury Snack Recipes For Your Diwali Platter

1. Chakli

From simple butter chakli to spiced bhajni chakli, elevate your Diwali platter with different versions of this beloved crispy snack. This is a festive staple you cannot go wrong with. Find the recipe for bhajni chakli here.

2. Mathri

This flaky Diwali snack has many fans and for good reason. It can be deep-fried or baked, and enhanced with ajwain and black sesame seeds. Check out some classic recipes here.

3. Namak Pare

This is one of the easiest Diwali snack recipes, perfect for munching on between sweet indulgences. Namak para are crunchy ribbon-like bites made using flour, water and oil. They are often cut into diamond shapes. This snack requires just a handful of common ingredients. Click here for a quick recipe.





4. Bhakarwadi

This snack is popular in Maharashtra and Gujarat. A flavourful filling is spread onto the dough, which is then rolled up and cut into small pieces that are fried. Try it once and you'll want to make it again and again. Here's the recipe.

5. Sev

These crispy, minute noodle-like strands are a favourite among kids and adults. Whether you're hungry while making rangolis or all dressed up for your Diwali party, sev can come to the rescue and beat those last-minute cravings. Click here for one recipe.

6. Chivda

Traditional Maharashtrian Diwali Faral often features some type of chivda, made by mixing different elements like sev, poha/cornflakes, dry fruits, peanuts, spices and more. Here's a step-by-step recipe for one version.





7. Aloo Bhujiya

While many of us may enjoy packed versions of aloo bhujiya, it can be prepared at home too. Try making it for Diwali 2024! Find an easy recipe here.

8. Gathiya

This Gujarati snack looks like a bigger and denser version of sev. It is made using besan and tastes best when spicy. It's the perfect indulgence that your guests will fall in love with. Check out the recipe here.

9. Murukku

Murukku is a famous South Indian snack you must make for Diwali. While it is often compared to chakli, the textures of both are distinctive. Read a complete recipe here.

10. Kachori

This deep-fried delight has several variations, each of them brimming with lip-smacking flavours. Your Diwali platter is sure to stand out if you include a few types of kachoris. Click here to explore different recipe options.





Which of these snacks are you planning to make for Diwali 2024? Let us know in the comments.