If you always reach for dark roast because you think it packs more caffeine, you may want to think again.





According to certified brewer Twinkle, one of the biggest misconceptions about coffee is that darker beans automatically mean a stronger caffeine kick. In a recent Instagram video, she explained that roast level has much more to do with flavour than caffeine. She also broke down how light, medium and dark roasts differ and why choosing the right roast can completely change the way you enjoy coffee.

Does Dark Roast Have More Caffeine?

The short answer is no.





Twinkle explained that the roast level of coffee does not determine how much caffeine it contains. Many people associate the bold, intense taste of dark roast with higher caffeine, but that is not how coffee works.





In fact, she said that if you get into the finer details, light roast coffee actually retains slightly more caffeine than dark roast. The difference is not huge, but it is there. So if you have been choosing dark roast only because you thought it was stronger, you may have been believing a common coffee myth.





Also Read: Doctor Explains Why India Needs FOPL Warning Labels On Packaged Food In Viral Post





According to Twinkle, roasting changes how the coffee tastes. She even compared coffee roasting to making toast. If a slice of bread is lightly toasted, it still tastes a lot like bread. But if you keep toasting it, you begin to taste more burnt, smoky notes. Coffee goes through a similar transformation during roasting. The longer it is roasted, the more its natural flavours change.

What Do Different Roasts Taste Like?

If you enjoy coffees that are bright and full of flavour, a light roast may be more your style.





Twinkle said light roast allows you to taste much more of where the coffee actually comes from. These coffees are often brighter and fruitier, with more natural flavours coming through.





Medium roast sits somewhere in the middle. According to Twinkle, it still keeps some of the coffee's original character while adding more sweetness and body. It offers a balanced flavour, making it a popular choice for many coffee drinkers.





Dark roast is on the opposite end of the spectrum. Twinkle explained that the roasting process removes many of the fruity notes found in lighter roasts. Instead, dark roast develops flavours that are more chocolatey, caramel-like, and smoky. Some people also describe it as tasting toasted or slightly burnt.





That bold flavour is what many people mistake for extra caffeine, even though the two are not directly connected.





Also Read: Chinese Chef's Resemblance To Elon Musk Makes Him An Overnight Social Media Sensation

You May Not Dislike Coffee After All

Twinkle also pointed out something many coffee drinkers overlook.





Sometimes people say they do not like coffee. But according to her, they may simply not like a particular roast level.





For example, if a light roast feels too sour or acidic, that is perfectly fine. It just may not suit your taste. Similarly, if a dark roast feels too bitter, smoky or overpowering, there is nothing wrong with that either.





Your taste buds may simply prefer a different style of roast.





Twinkle believes coffee lovers often ask the wrong question.





Instead of asking, "Which is the best coffee?", she says people should ask, "Which roast level is best for me?" The same coffee bean can taste completely different depending on how it is roasted. The right coffee with the wrong roast level can be disappointing. But the right roast for your taste can completely change your coffee experience.