Does Intermittent Fasting Diet Help You Stay In Shape? 5 Global Stars Who Follow The Diet

Highlights Intermittent fasting diet alternates feeding with fasting periods

IF is said to improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels

From Beyonce to Jennifer Lopez, a number of celebs follow this diet

Intermittent fasting (IF) diet is a weight loss diet that has become incredibly popular nowadays. The diet basically alternates periods of eating with periods of fasting and there are a number of different types of intermittent fasting. While some people follow intermittent fasting every day by eating in a given window of feeding and then fasting through the rest of the day, some others refrain from eating on certain given days of the day. Periods of fasting either include complete ban on food or significant reduction in the number of calories consumed. The diet is said to have a number of health benefits, including loss of body fat and weight, as well as improvement in levels of cholesterol and blood sugar.





Although a lot of research studies have said that this kind of alternate calorie restriction can reduce risks of metabolic disease and can also lead to weight loss. However, one must be cautious about following any extreme weight loss diet and must consult a physician or a nutritionist for a deeper, more comprehensive look at what it can do to her/his body. A lot of celebrities, big and small, around the globe, have vouched for the claimed benefits of this diet.





Also Read: 16:8 Diet: Would You Try This Diet That Promotes Intermittent Fasting To Lose Weight?

Here Are Some Of The Celebrities Who Follow Or Have Been Known To Follow Intermittent Fasting Diet:

1. Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey recently made headlines for his seemingly dangerous diet, which he talked about on a podcast. Dorsey had revealed that he has certain extreme wellness habits among which is the habit of eating just one meal per weekday and fasting during the weekends. He revealed that following this kind of extreme diet helps him stay focused and the time he saves during breakfast and lunch, helps him focus on his day much better.





Intermittent Fasting Diet: Jack Dorsey recently reveals that he only eats one meal per day

2. Beyoncé

Pop queen Beyoncé has been known to have followed a number of fad diets and intermittent fasting is one of them. She reportedly followed intermittent fasting to shed weight, post-pregnancy. Although she has never confirmed that she practices IF, there have been multiple reports in the media claiming the same.





Also Read: Weight Loss: Diet Tips To Create A Calorie Deficit And Lose Weight Quickly





3. Hugh Jackman

Wolverine star, Hugh Jackman is a well-known face around the world and he is known for his drop-dead gorgeous looks and his supremely toned physique. Jackman has been known to practice a 16-hour long fast, followed by an eight-hour period of feeding. If that's the reason for his amazing physique, then count us in!





4. Terry Crews

Brooklyn Nine Nine star, Terry Crews has a physique that can turn anyone green with envy. The buff star has been known to practice a daily 16-hour fast, which starts with him eating his first meal at 2 pm. Terry, reportedly, only ends his feeding period at around 10 pm, after which he only drinks either tea or coffee.





Also Read: 6 Workout And Weight Loss Diet Tips From Bollywood's Favourite Fitness Trainer Prashant Sawant





5. Jennifer Lopez

Latina singer Jennifer Lopez has also sported a svelte figure and she is also reportedly a great fan of the intermittent fasting diet. Jennifer is known to eat 500 calories at least one or two days per week and reportedly goes without meals for as long as 12 or 18 hours a day.





Intermittent fasting promises to curb hunger pangs, without restricting or banning any foods. However, practicing a 16 to 18 hour long fast a day, isn't easy at all. It takes a lot of will power to go without food for such long periods. Moreover, one must practice extreme caution and should stay away from these diets, if she/he is suffering from any chronic illness.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



