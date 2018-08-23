16:8 Diet: Would You Try This Diet That Promotes Intermittent Fasting To Lose Weight?

Highlights The most common advice for losing weight is that one should avoid fasting

A form of intermittent fasting known as 16:8 diet

It helps obese people to lose weight and lowers their blood pressure

One of the most common advices for losing weight is that one should avoid fasting, as it may only cause weight gain. Turns out, there is a diet that follows exactly the same. A form of intermittent fasting known as 16:8 diet helps obese people to lose weight and further lowers their blood pressure. Moreover, findings published in the journal Nutrition and Healthy Aging suggest that this diet tends to work wonders. 16:8 diet restricts your eating window to eight hours in the middle of the day; for example, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. During this time, you can eat whatever you want to, with no calorie restrictions. Yes, you heard us right! Looks like a great deal? Well, it's easier said than done. Know everything about 16:8 diet right here.





What is 16:8 diet?





Your metabolism and blood sugar control is higher in the morning, which is why you are allowed to eat whatever you want to in that time-frame of eight hours. The diet is thought to be more effective if your time-frame is earlier in the day so calories are burned more efficiently. However, the remaining 16-hours in your day should be your fasting period, wherein you can drink plenty of water, black tea, coffee, et al.

Here's what you can (and should) eat in the eight-hour eating window:





Drink lots of water so that you are well-hydrated. Eat fibre-rich foods like nuts, beans, fruits and vegetables, Eat high-protein foods, including fish, tofu, or nuts. Go for black coffee, tea, cinnamon or licorice herbal teas in both eight-hour window, when you are eating and the 16-hour window when you are not eating.

Does 16:8 diet work?





According to a study published in the journal Nutrition and Healthy Aging, researchers investigated the effects of the 16:8 diet on humans. During the 12-week trial, 23 obese adults practiced time-restricted eating from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, eating whatever they wanted to within the eight-hour period. By the end of the study, researchers found that participants ate around 350 calories less per day than the controlled group, lost a small amount of body weight, and also saw some improvement in systolic blood pressure. The study concluded that the results are promising and long-term; however, a large-scale research is still required. Other studies around intermittent fasting have used animals instead of human participants.





While many studies are rooting for this diet, there are quite a few downsides of it that may not make it an ideal diet to lose weight. Pregnant ladies, people with eating disorders, people on medications and diabetics should ideally avoid this diet as it may not be suitable for them to stay hungry for 16 hours straight.





The eight-hour bracket, in which you can eat whatever you wish to, doesn't mean you can load up on all things unhealthy. It means you should limit your calorie intake and choose foods cleverly in order to ensure you stay fuller for longer. If you wish to follow this diet, make sure you have consulted your doctor.







