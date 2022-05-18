If there's one celebrity on Instagram who is the ultimate foodie, it has to be Mira Kapoor. The diva often shares her foodie indulgences on her profile for her 3.6 million strong fan following. From salads to coffee, desserts to pizza - we can spot all this and more on Mira Kapoor's profile. In spite of being a huge food-lover, she manages to balance it all out by eating healthy and following a strong fitness schedule. But did you know Mira Kapoor too has tried out stringent diet regimes as well? Recently, she took to Instagram to reveal all about the time she tried Intermittent Fasting (IF) and why the diet didn't work for her. Take a look at the Instagram story she shared:

Instagram story shared by Mira Kapoor.

Mira Kapoor shared a post - originally posted by a popular page called 'lilychoinaturalhealing' - that focused on Chinese medicine. According to the post, it is better to give the digestive system rest during the night and eat only in the daytime. This is contrary to the Intermittent Fasting (IF) plan, wherein most people tend to skip breakfast and eat lunch and dinner to follow the plan of 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of eating.





Mira Kapoor revealed how she tried IF too since the diet was trending and many people around her were trying it, but the diet regime did not suit her at all. "I've contemplated trying IF many times. Sometimes because so many others are doing it, sometimes to try something new and shake things up and a few times just to see what really happens. But I've never gone past two/three days. It just doesn't sit well with me," she wrote in her story.





(Also Read: Mira Kapoor's Afternoon Tea At Dubai's Burj Khalifa Is Giving Us Goals)

Intermittent Fasting (IF) involves fasting for 16 hours and eating for just 8.

She believes in eating during the day and giving the digestive system rest at night, as elaborated in the post. Thus, Mira Kapoor did not follow the IF diet for too long. "I believe in nourishing the digestive fire in the morning and that nature is far more powerful than trends. Everybody is different. No one size fits all," she wrote in the story. "But breakfast fits me like a glove," she concluded.





What did you think of Mira Kapoor's take on Intermittent Fasting? Tell us in the comments below.