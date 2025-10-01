My poha experiments didn't always go as planned. For the longest time, every time I made poha, it turned out dry and crumbly. I'd follow recipes, add onions, green chillies, even squeeze some lemon juice, but somehow it lacked that fluffy, moist texture I'd eaten at friends' homes. Finally, after talking to friends who swear by their perfect poha and even chefs who've mastered it, I realised the mistakes I was making. Turns out, the secret isn't in complicated spices but in how you treat the poha itself.





If your poha also feels dry and disappointing, here are tried-and-tested tips to make it moist, soft, and delicious every single time.





Also Read: Love Poha? 7 Ideas To Make It Tastier And Healthier

Common Mistakes That Make Poha Dry

1. Not rinsing correctly

Poha needs gentle rinsing under running water. If you skip this step or wash it too much, it either turns dry or mushy.

2. Not soaking it right

Some people soak poha in water for too long, while others don't let it absorb moisture at all. Both ways lead to poor texture.

3. Cooking for too long

Overcooking makes poha lose its natural fluffiness. Remember, poha needs minimal cooking since it is already pre-flattened rice.





Also Read: 5 Poha Recipes From Across India To Spruce Up Your Breakfast

Poha can be made easily with the right techniques.

Tips To Make Poha Moist and Fluffy

Rinse once or twice and let it rest: Place poha in a strainer, rinse under running water, and leave it for 5-7 minutes. It absorbs just enough moisture without getting soggy.

Sprinkle water while cooking: If the poha feels a little dry in the pan, sprinkle 1-2 tablespoons of water, cover with a lid, and steam for a few minutes.

Use fresh veggies: Onions, peas, potatoes, or carrots release a bit of moisture, adding natural softness.

Add a dash of lemon juice: Apart from flavour, it prevents poha from tasting dry.

Finish with garnish: Fresh coriander, grated coconut, or pomegranate seeds not only look pretty but also bring freshness to each bite.

Is Poha Healthy or Unhealthy?

Poha is considered one of the healthiest breakfast dishes in India. It's light on the stomach, easy to digest, and low in calories. Since it is made from flattened rice, it provides energy without making you feel heavy. Adding peanuts, vegetables, and curry leaves increases its nutritional value.





However, deep-frying poha or loading it with excessive oil can reduce its health benefits. Stick to sauteing in a small amount of oil for the perfect balance.

Which State Dish Is Poha?

Poha is most famously associated with Madhya Pradesh, especially Indore, where it's a beloved street food. Indori Poha, topped with sev and pomegranate, is a breakfast staple and often enjoyed with jalebi. It's also widely eaten in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, each version adding its own twist of spices and garnishes.

Is poha good for weight loss?

Yes, poha is good for weight loss because it is light, low in calories, and keeps you full without making you feel heavy. Adding vegetables and peanuts increases its fibre and protein content, making it a balanced meal.





Many chefs recommend treating poha like pasta - don't overcook it. "Poha is ready the moment it softens after rinsing. The pan is only to infuse flavour, not to cook it to death."





Also Read: Quick Breakfast: This Delicious Microwave Poha Recipe Will Save You Time

Poha can made in different ways.

Quick Poha Recipe That Never Fails

Rinse 2 cups of poha in a strainer, rest for 7 minutes. Heat 2 tablespoons oil, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, peas, and peanuts. Add turmeric, salt, and green chillies. Mix well. Add poha, sprinkle little water if needed, and cover for 2 minutes. Finish with lemon juice, coriander, and sev if desired.

If your poha turns out dry, don't give up like I almost did. The trick lies in rinsing, resting, and cooking lightly. Once you get that right, poha becomes one of the easiest, healthiest, and most comforting breakfasts you can make.

So the next time you crave poha, remember these simple tricks - and you'll never have to settle for dry, crumbly poha again!