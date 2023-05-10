Poha is one of the most beloved breakfast dishes of all time. This light and wholesome dish can be made in a variety of ways - and different regions take pride in their own version. Poha is also popular because it is so simple to make, easily customisable as well as portable. How many of us carry poha in our tiffins almost every day? We have found a super quick way to make poha. Wondering how? Using a microwave! This method is a good option when you need to make a small quantity of poha in a few minutes. It also makes for a particularly healthy breakfast, as you will read below:





Is Poha Good For Health? Top Benefits of Poha

1. Keeps you energised

Poha contains healthy carbohydrates that give you a sustained boost of energy. It keeps you satiated for longer, thus making it an excellent choice for breakfast.

What is poha made of? The base of this dish is processed, flattened rice flakes. Photo Credit: iStock

2. Can aid in weight loss

Poha is low in calories and high in fibre. It can help keep cravings at bay and help you manage your weight well.

3. Rich in iron

Poha is passed through iron rollers when it is being produced, thus enhancing its iron content. Those with anaemia should consider adding more poha to their diet.





4. Good for your gut

Fermentation is one of the steps in the production of poha, which lends it probiotic properties. This dish is also easy to digest and is thus considered gut-friendly.

5. Contains vitamins and antioxidants

Apart from fibre, poha is a good source of essential vitamins and antioxidants that make it extremely nutritious. You can make it protein-rich by adding certain veggies and other ingredients. Click here to know more.

How To Make Poha In A Microwave | Quick And Easy Microwave Poha Recipe

Add vegetables to poha to make it healthy.

Wash the poha thoroughly and drain all the extra water. Set it aside, preferably over a strainer so that it can begin to dry slightly. If the poha is too moist, it will become soggy. In the meanwhile, add oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves and chopped green chillies in a microwave-safe bowl. Place this bowl in the microwave on high heat for around 2 minutes.





Next, add chopped onions, turmeric and asafoetida and mix. Microwave the bowl for 2 minutes. Add this 'masala' to the washed poha, along with sugar and salt to taste. Mix all the ingredients well and cook for approx 3 minutes on high in the microwave. Squeeze lemon juice on top of the poha and give it a mix. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and enjoy hot!





Click here for the complete ingredient list and recipe for Microwave Poha





You can also add small, diced pieces of potatoes to the masala mix with a little water. In this way, you can even make Kanda-Batata Poha in the microwave. The next time you're craving a wholesome dish, opt for this quick poha recipe and let us know how you like it.





