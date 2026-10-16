When it's time for Durga Puja, you will see Delhi in its own light and charm. It brings its own set of traditions. From visiting pandals and watching cultural performances to catching up with friends over a good meal, you can do so much during Durga Puja. And for anyone looking to explore amazing Bengali food in Delhi, Chittaranjan Park could be a great place to start!





This South Delhi neighbourhood has been long home to a Bengali community. The vibrant markets here offer everything - from fish and traditional sweets to familiar Kolkata-style snacks. So, if you are planning a food outing this Durga Puja, here are some of the best restaurants in CR Park you should definitely put on your list.





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Here Are 8 CR Park Restaurants You Should Visit For Great Bengali Food

1. Maa Tara

Maa Tara is one of the neighbourhood's most well-known restaurants for Bengali home-style cooking. It has a menu where you can find your favourites like kosha mangsho, aloo posto, fish preparations and paturi, which makes it a good option for a proper Bengali food. Pair the slow-cooked mutton curry with luchi and you are good to go!





Where: Shop No. 45-46, Market No. 2, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park), New Delhi

2. Amar Shonar Bangla

If you are looking for a straightforward Bengali meal, Amar Shonar Bangla is another place to consider. The restaurant is known for its fish thalis and everyday Bengali dishes. The best part is that you won't find an elaborate dining setting but will still get lip-smacking food. A meal of rice, dal, aloo posto and fried fish is perfect if you want good, homestyle food. Its menu also has mishti pulao and chicken rezala, along with Bengali sweets such as mishti doi.





Where: Shop 135, 136 & 143, First Floor, Market 2, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi

3. Aami Bangali

Aami Bangali should definitely be on your list if fish and seafood are your priority. The menu includes traditional dishes such as bhetki paturi, ilish and mourala maacher bati chorchori, alongside dishes like echor chingri. The restaurant also serves Bengali rice preparations like basanti pulao and dhakai polao.





If you prefer a more comfortable sit-down meal, Aami Bangali offers a great alternative to busier market restaurants.





Where: 40/56 Ground Floor, CR Park Main Rd, Pocket 40, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi, Delhi 110019

4. Madly Bangalee

Photo: Instagram/@madlybangalee_

Madly Bangalee is where you will find a good selections of Bengali dishes, snacks and fast-food options. Its menu has fish fry, chicken cutlet, egg devil and even Kolkata-style kathi rolls, making it perfect for those who want more than just a rice and curry meal. You can also look for Bengali main-course dishes and meal combinations.





Where: 40/56 Ground Floor, CR Park Main Rd, Pocket 40, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi, Delhi 110019

5. Bijoli Grill

Bijoli Grill has a history in Bengali food and catering, and its CR Park outlet offers another option for a meal in South Delhi. The menu has a selection of Bengali food and Chinese dishes. You can find dishes like Kolkata-style biryani, luchi and cholar dal, Bengali curries among many to choose from.

Kosha mangsho and basanti pulao are worth tasting, while bhetki fish fry with kasundi makes sense if you are stopping by for snacks.





Where: K1/80, Ground Floor, Point K, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi

6. Bangla Canvas

If you want something more casual, Bangla Canvas is a must stop for Bengali snacks and street-food-style dishes. The menu has telebhaja, fish chop and kathi rolls, along with delicious Bengali-style drinks. These are the kinds of bites that work well when you want to eat as you explore the neighbourhood rather than settle down for a full meal. A fish chop and a hot cup of cha make a simple combination for an evening outing.





Where: 40/53, CR Park Main Rd, near Kotak Mahindra Bank.

7. Dadu Cutlet Shop

Dadu Cutlet Shop is a familiar name for Bengali-style fried snacks in CR Park. It is a small, casual stop rather than a restaurant for a sit-down meal, but it deserves a place on a Bengali food trail. The menu has fish cutlets, mutton cutlets, chicken cutlets, aloo chop, egg devil and so much more to explore. These crumb-coated, fried snacks are best eaten hot, with kasundi on the side.





Where: 39, C.S.C Market 2, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi





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8. Pritibhoj Bengali Restaurant

Pritibhoj Bengali Restaurant is another option for those looking for a dedicated Bengali dining spot in the CR Park. It is listed in Market 2 and serves Bengali cuisine. If you are planning a full meal, check the current menu for fish preparations, rice dishes and other Bengali staples before deciding what to order.





Where: o 2, C.R. Park, Shop no 144, Market No.2 2, Market, near cafe green, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi





A visit to CR Park does not have to end with a restaurant meal. Leave some room for Bengali sweets, take a walk through the markets and look out for the seasonal food stalls that appear around Durga Puja. The neighbourhood is best explored at an unhurried pace, with a little time set aside for both the familiar favourites and dishes you may not have tried before.