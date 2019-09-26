Sharad Navratri 2019: 10 Delhi NCR Restaurants Offering Delicious Vrat-Friendly Meals

Navratri 2019: A number of restaurants in Delhi NCR are offering vrat-friendly meals

Sharad Navratri 2019 starts from Sunday, September 29 and ends on Monday, October 7th. The nine-day festival is a period during which Hindu devotees of the Goddess Durga observe a fast wherein they abstain from consuming certain foods and food groups. The post-monsoon festival celebrates the divine feminine in Hindu religion and it falls in the month of Ashvin as per the Hindu calendar (corresponding to the months of September and October of the Gregorian calendar). Sharada Navratri is the most celebrated and revered of the four annual Navratris observed by Hindus and this particular Navratri culminates into the festivals of Durga Puja and Dussehra in quick succession.





People abstain from non-vegetarian food as well as from certain grains like wheat and consume some other grains like buckwheat and amaranth during Navratris. A number of restaurants and food joints also offer special meals cooked for fasting customers during the period of Sharada Navratri every year. So if you are going to fast during this Navratri and have to go out, we have compiled a helpful list of restaurants and hotels offering Navratri meals and thalis across Delhi and NCR.





Navratri 2019: Restaurants with fasting special food and thalis:

1. Punjab Grill





Popular Indian food restaurant chain Punjab Grill will be serving Navratri thali during all nine days of Sharada Navratri. The thali will feature khasta arvi chat, chironji ki dal, dahi wale aloo, kaddu ki sabji, aloo singhara, dahi vada, samak ka rice, sabudana papad, rajgira ki puri amongst other dishes. The menu also features desserts like kesari rasmalai and sabudana kheer.





Where: Punjab Grill outlets at Ambience Mall Gurgaon, Select City Walk Saket, The Starling Retail Noida, Pacific Mall Subhash Nagar and Janpath





Dates: 29th September to 7th October, 2019





Time: 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM





Cost for 1: INR 495 (plus taxes)





2. Edesia, Crowne Plaza





Edesia at Crowne Plaza in Okhla is also offering Satvik Thali during Sharada Navratri. The thali includes sweet lassi, makhana malai paneer, aloo ki subzi, khatta meetha kaddu, samak ke chawal, sabudana ki khichadi, aloo ka raita, kuttu ki puri, sabudana papad, sabudana kheer, singhare ka halwa and fresh cut fruits.





Where: Edesia at Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla





Dates: 29th September to 7th October, 2019





Time: 12:30 to 3:30 pm and 7:00 pm to 11:45 pm





Cost for 1: INR 899 (plus taxes)





3. Imly





Imly has a complete Navratri menu for the festival this time around, along with a Navratri special Thali. Their menu consists of popcorn paneer and sabudana chaat with starters such as papad platter and kacche kele ki shami with main course dishes like paneer makhani, arbi kadhi and many more along with all-time favourites like kheer and halwa.





Where: All outlets





Dates: 29th September to 7th October, 2019





4. Gulati





Gulati's has a-la-carte menu as well as the special Gulati's Navratri thali for its patrons observing fast this Sharada Navratri. The thali includes vrat papad, sabudana tikki with assorted chutneys, 3 veg main course dishes; sawak rice, kuttu puri & parantha, raita, a sumptuous dessert and fruit salad and is accompanied by a glass of thandai or chaach.





Where: 6, Pandara Rd, Pandara Flats, Market, New Delhi





Dates: 29th September to 7th October, 2019





5. Swad - Desh Videsh Ka





The vegetarian favourite Swad in Nehru Place and Gurugram has also come up with an exclusive menu with delicious delicacies and thali that includes tandoor fruit chaat platter, shakarkandi chaat, hariyali paneer tikka, sabudana and kaju cutlets with mains such as kaju makhana , kacche kele ke kofte and many more. The desserts include makhane ki kheer and sitafal ka halwa.





Where: Nehru Place and Gurugram





Dates: 29th September to 7th October, 2019





6. Punjabi By Nature 2.0





Popular North Indian restaurant chain Punjabi By Nature has also curated a Navratri menu with dishes like sitaphal seekh kebab, arbi ki tikki along with main course dahi wali arbi, aloo ki sabzi and paneer makhani. Their Navratra Special Thali has stuffed paneer tikka, paneer makhani, aloo jeera, samak ke chawal and much more.





Where: All outlets





Dates: 29th September to 7th October, 2019





7. Anardana





The relatively new entrant to East Delhi's dining scene, Anardana has also introduced a Navratri menu with dishes like sweet potato and raw banana chaat, shahi paneer (Navratri special), kuttu ki poori, aloo tamatar ki sabzi and the all-time favourite Navratri dessert sabudana ki kheer.





Where: 3, Hargovind Enclave, Vikas Marg, Karkardooma, Delhi





Dates: 29th September to 7th October, 2019





8. Zambar





The popular South Indian restaurant Zambar also has a delicious Navratri thali for the nine 'divine days'. The delectable thali at Zambar will offer dishes like sabudana vada, pumpkin erissery, tomato rasam, paneer masala, samak appam, sabudana kheer along with sabudana papad and delicious salads.





Where: Zambar, 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Gurugram





Dates: 30th September to 7th October, 2019





Cost for 1: INR 395 (plus taxes)





9. Daniell's Tavern, The Imperial





The Imperial is offering a delectable Navratri thali featuring sabudana kheer, samak ki khichdi, pethe ki sabzi, jeera aaloo, palak paneer, kuttu ke pakode aur poori, kaju badaam ki sabzi, paneer tikka, sabudana tikki and more.





Where: The Imperial Janpath Lane, Connaught Place, New Delhi





Dates: 29th September- 7thOctober 2019





Time: 6:30pm-11:45pm





Cost for 1: INR 2500 (plus taxes)





10. Masala Art, Taj Palace





Chef Paramjeet Singh has curated a specially crafted thali featuring an inimitable array of authentic vegetarian delicacies such as amaranth sabudana tikka, singhade ki kadhi, pethe ki subzi, rajgira ki poori, pudina samak rice, kesari phirni among others.





Where: Masala Art, Taj Palace, 2 Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi





Dates: September 29 to October 7, 2019





Time: Lunch (12:30 to 15:00) and Dinner (19:00 to 23:30)





Cost for 1: INR 2750 (plus taxes)





So if you feel like stepping out of the house during Navratri, head to one of these places for a delightful and interesting fasting meal.





Happy Navratri 2019!