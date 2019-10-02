Indus Express At Vivanta, Delhi, Is Hosting A 12-Day Bengali Food Festival: Here's All The Deets!

Bengali Food

The Indian subcontinent has caught the festive fever with a number of festivals coming in close succession of each other. The month of October is packed with festivities, all thanks to Sharad Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali. Corresponding to the rise in festive spirits is the rise in our appetites for celebratory food; and even as Durga Puja celebrations kick off, it is time to join the fun and indulge in delicious food to our heart's content. If you are looking to celebrate Pujo the way Bengalis do without having to travel to the state itself, then there is a food festival that has been designed to help you do just that. Vivanta by Taj in Dwarka, Delhi, will be hosting a food festival celebrating the flavours of Bengal.





The festival will begin on Vijaydashmi or Dussehra, which falls on October 8th, 2019. The day also marks the end of Navratri and the beginning of a period of indulgence and spoiling yourself. That is exactly what this 12-day festival aims to do - give you taste of indulgence like the jolly Bengalis. The special Bengali menu has been curated to accommodate both vegetarian and non-vegetarian diets and has a host of dishes that represent the Bengali cuisine, including Aloo Posto, Lau Shaag er Chorchori, Illish Paturi, Daab Chingri, Doi Murgi, Kolkata Mutton Biryani, Dak Bungalow Chicken Curry, Narkel Diye Cholar Daal and much more.





Bengali food





The menu is available in a la carte at the Indus Express at Vivanta. There are so many reasons for food lovers to not miss this food festival. For one, it has been specially curated by Executive Chef Gautam Mehrishi and his team to give patrons a taste of authentic home-cooked fare. The Kolkata Mutton Biryani with flavourful basmati rice, boiled eggs and tender meat is a must-try. Daab Chingri (prawns cooked in coconut milk) with Gobindobhog or Mishti pulao is sure to be a delight from the non-vegetarian menu. The vegetarian menu also has a lot to savour and Shukto - the comforting Bengali mixed veg preparation - is just one among the many wonderful dishes it has to offer. Then, of course, there is a whole range of delectable desserts for the sugar gluttons.





Bengali food in traditional thali





The stunning mishti doi – rich and creamy and oh-so flavoursome – is not the only winner from this dessert menu. It also features Gurer Payesh (milk and rice pudding sweetened with date palm molasses or nolen gur), Lancha (an elongated form of the popular gulab jamun) and much more. So if you have always wanted to eat like a Bengali, this is your chance.





Date: 08th till 20th October, 2019





Time: Dinner- 7:30 pm to 11:45 pm





Venue: Indus Express, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka





Contact (for reservations): +91 - 9711 097 967, 011 6610 3583









