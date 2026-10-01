Durga Puja is around the corner and devotees can't keep calm. The festival holds immense significance among Bengalis and is more like a community carnival dedicated to Goddess Durga, where everyone comes together to soak in the festive joy. Interestingly, sometimes brands too take on the spirit of the festival and find their own way to celebrate. Starbucks has now launched a limited-edition festive menu inspired by traditional Bengali flavours. As part of its special ‘Aamar Pujo, Aamar Starbucks' (My Puja, My Starbucks) campaign, the coffee chain has introduced Bengali-inspired offerings. The unexpected combination has caught the internet's attention, with the menu becoming a talking point on social media.





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A promotional billboard for the festive offering stands as a testament to this unusual menu. We could spot a range of Pujo-themed food and beverages that take a Bengali spin on familiar offerings. Some of them include Shorshe Chicken Burger, Kosha Mangsho Roll, Bhekti Bhaja Sandwich, Dhakai Chicken Wrap, Aloo Postho Burger and Chingri Turnover. And when we talk about food from Bengal, how can desserts be left out? Starbucks has also introduced desserts inspired by popular Bengali sweets, including Gurer Sandesh Flan and Kalakand Pie.

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The beverage menu has an update too, with options including the Saffron Latte and Choco Saffron Frappuccino.

Many people have reacted to the post on Twitter with likes and comments.





Someone wrote, "I don't still understand what is great in paying 400 rupees for a cuppa coffee”

“Cafe coffee day was a good competition until the founder died in 2019,” a comment read.

A user wrote, “I reckon Blue Tokai and Araku do third-wave coffee (the concept, not the brand!) rather well, especially Araku. Give me a good homegrown coffee concept over a chain store any day!”

Someone also said, “Blue Tokai will get there”

Whether you are a fan of the combinations or simply curious to see what a Kosha Mangsho Roll at Starbucks tastes like, this Pujo menu has definitely managed to get people talking.