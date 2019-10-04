Dussehra 2019: Puja Time, Significance and Foods To Celebrate The Festival With

Dusshera marks the end of nine-day long festival of Navratri and Durga puja

Don't we all love the festive vibe that currently surrounds us? The festivals of Navratri and Durga Puja have taken over the country with much fervour and enthusiasm and all of it has just begun. This year, Navratri began on September 29 and will end with Navami on October 7 and Dussehra the very next day i.e October 8, 2019. Along with Navratri, we are well into the festival of Durga Puja that would also end with Vijay Dashmi (the day of Dussehra) when the idols of Goddess Durga will be immersed in water after days of worship.





Like every Indian festival, Dussehra and Vijay Dashmi too have a significance attached to them. In north India, it is celebrated to commemorate the epic battle between Lord Rama and Ravana when Lord Rama defeated the king of Lanka, Ravana. The word Dussehra is derived from two Sanskrit words - 'dasha' that represents the ten heads of Ravana, and 'hara', which translates to 'defeat'. In the eastern part of India and in the Bengali culture, Vijay Dashmi celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over 'buffalo demon' Mahishasura whose demonic activities had disrupted the daily livelihoods of many on Earth. The battle went on for nine days and on the tenth day, the ten-armed Goddess defeated the demon. This is why different manifestations of Goddess Durga are worshipped during Navratri.

Dussehra 2019: Puja Timings and Tithi Of Dussehra and Vijaya Dashmi

This year, Dussehra and Vijay Dashmi would be celebrated on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.





Vijay Muhurat - 14:06 to 14:52 pm





Aparahna Puja Time - 13:19 to 15:39 pm





Dashmi Tithi Starts - 12:38 on Oct 7, 2019





Dashmi Tithi Ends - 14:50 on Oct 8, 2019 (Source- Drikpanchang.com)





Dussehra 2019: To celebrate the festival of Dussehra, huge effigies of Ravana are burnt along with those of his brothers Meghanada and Kumbhakarana.







How Is Dussehra Celebrated?

One of the most widely celebrated festivals, Dussehra has different traditions in different regions of the country. In north India and some parts of south India, the festival is linked with the epic battle between Lord Rama and the king of Lanka, Ravana when Lord Rama defeated the king to get his wife Sita back who was abducted by Ravana. To commemorate the win, huge effigies of Ravana are burnt along with those of his brothers Meghanada and Kumbhakarana. Ram Leela is also a huge part of the nine-day festival of Navratri that includes skits, plays and musical shows revolving around some memorable episodes from Ramayana. The venues of Ram Leela also have some lip-smacking stalls of snacks. From chaats to desserts to candies, Ram Leela pandal is a foodie's paradise. On Vijay Dashmi, Bengalis, after celebrating the Goddess's journey to her maternal home during the nine days, mark her return to the heaven. One of the most popular features of this day is the tradition of Sindur Khela, wherein married women smear vermilion on each other after making offerings to the Goddess. The idol of Goddess Durga is then immersed in a water body.





Food is, of course, a major part of Dussehra celebration and you can prepare multiple dishes for the same. Since, it's a celebration of victory of good over evil, there would be nothing more appropriate than sweets to prepare at home and share with the loved ones. From north-Indian delicacies such as jalebi, barfi and ladoo, to eastern delights such as rasgulla, gulgule and sandesh, there are endless options that you can celebrate this auspicious day with. So gear up for Dussehra 2019 and celebrate the triumph of good over evil with your friends and family.





Happy Dussehra 2019!