Durga Puja 2019: When Is Durga Puja, Significance Of The Festival And Festive Foods

The season of festivals is upon us and we cannot keep our excitement in. In less than a week, we'd be celebrating Navratri. The nine-day festival is one of the biggest festivals in India, especially in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The eastern part of the country would be gearing up to celebrate Durga Puja. Durga Puja festivities coincide with Sharad Navratri; although the deity worshipped is the same, there is some variance in rituals. This year Mahalaya (homecoming of Goddess) would be celebrated on 28th September 2019, but the festivities would begin on Panchami, 3rd October, Thursday and end on Vijaya Dashami, 8th October, Tuesday. For these few days, devotees gather in pandals, worship the Goddess, wear new clothes, indulge in delicious delicacies and enjoy cultural programs.





When is Durga Puja 2019?

Date Day 3rd October 2019 Panchami 4th October 2019 Shashti 5th October 2019 Saptami 6th October 2019 Ashtami 7th October 2019 Navami 8th October 2019 Dashami

Significance of Durga Puja

According to some legends, Goddess Durga is believed to be the daughter of earth. It is also believed that during this 9-day period, the Goddess comes down to her maternal home to be with her devotees. The Goddess is also dressed in beautiful sari and armed with weapons that are characteristic to her. She is offered her favourite bhog and prasad. The bhog that is offered to the Goddess is also served to everybody present in pandal during afternoon.The bhog typically comprises khichdi, begun bhaja (eggplant fritters), labra (mixed vegetables), payesh and roshogolla.

Durga is also called 'Mahishasura Mardini'. According to legends, she killed the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Mahishasura won a boon from Lord Brahma. According to the boon, no man could ever kill him. Upon obtaining the boon, he started to think of himself as an invincible Lord and started tormenting everybody under his rule. He also troubled the devas or lords, residing in heaven. Feeling helpless, the devas approached Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva and Brahma together evoked Durga to kill Mahishasura. The ten-armed Goddess, in a long and dreary battle, defeated the demon on the auspicious day of Vijaya Dashami.





Payesh, a close cousin of kheer is an intrinsic part of Bhog

Festive Foods Associated With Durga Puja

In addition to the bhog, people indulge in a variety of delicacies. The pandals are lined with amazing Bengali snacks and sweetmeats like fish cutlet, Mughlai paratha, kathi rolls and ghugni. One of the key highlights of Durga Puja is 'Ananda Mela', which is typically held on Panchami or Shashti day. In Ananda Mela, home chefs bring home-cooked dishes (Think: Biryani, patishapta, kebabs, Mughlai paratha, payesh etc.) and put it out in pooja pandals for visitors to eat and enjoy. Ananda Mela loosely translates to 'a happy fair'. On the day of Vijaya Dashami, people assemble again around evening, one last time to savour the final festive feast.





