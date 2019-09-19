Navratri 2019: Date, Time, Vrat Significance Of Sharad Navratri, Colours For All Navratri Days

Navratri is one of India's most significant festivals.

Navratri 2019: The season of festivals is upon us. In a few days from now, the nation would be gearing up for Sharad Navratri 2019. Navratri is one of India's most significant festivals. Each year the festival is celebrated with much fervour across parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra. In Bengal, Bihar and Orissa, people celebrate Durga Puja around the same time. While they worship the same deity, some rituals may vary. This year Navratri falls on 29th September 2019. The nine-day festival would end on 7th October 2019. In Navratri, devotees worship nine incarnations of Goddess Durga (Navdurga) each day of the festival. There are four Navratris in a year, only two of them Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are celebrated widely. People wake up early and worship the Goddess with many offerings like fruits, milk and dry fruits.







Significance Of Navratri And Navratri Vrat (Fasting)



It is believed that for these nine days the Goddess descends on earth to be among her devotees. Many votes refrain from eating non-vegetarian food and alcohol during Navratri. Some of these devotees also observe characteristic Navratri fasts or vrat where they eat light, vegetarian Satvik food. Nirjala vrat is where you do not even consume a drop of water for whole day. It is not recommended for pregnant women, old people and children to be on such strict fasting diet. In Navratri fasting, one is to avoid grains, cereal and non-vegetarian food. You can have all vegetables, fruits, milk products and sugar. You can also have pseudo-grains and pseudo-cereals like sabudana and buckwheat. Makhana is another very popular vrat ingredient.

On Navratri, people also indulge in folk dance and singing. In Gujarat, the tradition of garba dancing is immensely popular. People deck themselves in beautiful traditional clothes and gather together for garba. There are also some colours associated with each day of Navratri; a lot of people like to dress accordingly or incorporate the colour in some way in their accessory of meals.







Navratri Dates 2019, Navdurga, Colours For Nine Days Of Sharad Navratri 2019:



Date Day Goddess (Navdurga) Colour 29th September 2019 Pratipada Shailputri Orange 30th September 2019 Dwitiya Brahmacharini White 1st October 2019 Tritiya Chandraghanta Red 2nd October 2019 Chaturthi Kushmanda Royal Blue 3rd October 2019 Panchami Skandamata Yellow 4th October 2019 Shashti Katyayani Green 5th October 2019 Saptami Kalaratri Grey 6th October 2019 Ashtami Mahagauri Purple 7th October 2019 Navami Siddhidhatri Peacock Green

