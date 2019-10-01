Navratri 2019: Looking For Festive Special Barfi Recipes? Get Them Right Here

Indian sweet: Barfi

The ongoing nine-day Navratri festival has sprung up an opportunity for us to try a whole range of festive delicacies. Sweets are intrinsic to all Indian festivals and the good thing about them is that they can be made in various forms with various foods. Barfi is probably the most popular sweet in the country that is mostly consumed during religious occasions. An occasion as big as Navratri definitely calls for tasting different kinds of soft, milky barfi that will leave us spoilt for choice. This year, Sharad Navratri began on Sunday, September 29 and will end on Monday, October 7. If you haven't treated your sweet tooth with the indulgent barfi, it's still not too late. Take inspiration from the following ideas and make Navratri special barfi to celebrate the festival in its most elementary form.





Barfi is an Indian specialty, which took its name from a Persian word barf, meaning snow. There are many variations of barfi that are popular in equal measure, like kaju barfi, badam barfi, besan barfi, pista barfi and so on. Traditionally, barfi is made with condensed milk and sugar, and other ingredients like nuts and fruits can be further added.





Here Are Some Delicious Navratri Special Barfi That You Can Make At Home:

1. Khoye Ki Barfi

This soft, moist barfi is made with khoya, a by-product of milk cream, which is obtained by drying or thickening of whole fat milk. If you like milky sweets, this koya barfi is for you. It is made in clarified butter (ghee) and sweetened with sugar and flavoured with cardamom (elaichi) powder.







Khoya barfi





2. Nariyal Barfi

Nariyal, or coconut, is an integral part of puja and bhog made during religious events in India. Coconut not just lends its nutty flavour and creamy texture to the dish, it also adds a well of nutritional elements to this tasty plus healthy barfi.





3. Singhare Atte ki Barfi

Devotees who observe fast during Navratri have to give up certain classes of foods, including regular grains and flours that we use in everyday cooking. Instead, few kinds of flours like kuttu (buckwheat), rajgira (amaranth flour) or singhara (water chestnut flour) are allowed to be consumed. So, this recipe uses singhara atta to make this vrat-special barfi that tastes as good as any other barfi.





Singhada barfi





Celebrate this auspicious festival of Sharad Navratri with this sweet or mithai (as we call it) and please your taste buds.













