Is there anyone who doesn't like omelette for breakfast? We guess not. Eggs, being rich in proteins, are a popular food item to start your day on a healthy note; and an omelette is a great meal made with eggs that are yummy and healthy too. But hardcore vegetarians are unable to experience the deliciousness of this iconic meal. For them, here's an eggless vegan omelette that is actually yum! This omelette is made with crumbled potatoes that put in their creamy and mushy texture, making it a worthwhile attempt.

This veg aloo omelette is a perfect balance of 'soft' and 'crispy'. Potatoes are first cooked till crispy and mashed up to make the omelette. Also, milk is added to lend its milky flavour. The addition of onions gives the crispiness and chickpea flour adds a lot of depth.

Aloo omelette (or potato omelette) is easy to make and the result is fabulous. The perfect veg omelette for you and your family will be ready in minutes. This is a basic recipe of aloo omelette but if you want to experiment with it, you can add other veggies like spinach, mushrooms and peas in it. You can also top it with cheese or sour cream to please your palate.

Try this easy aloo omelette recipe and we are sure this will become your go-to breakfast recipe.

(Also Read: What Makes This African Omelette The Ultimate Brunch Recipe)

Aloo omelette is easy to make at home.

3-Ingredients Veg Aloo Omelette Recipe:

Click here for the complete recipe of aloo/potato omelette.

Do try this amazing recipe and let us know how it turned out to be.