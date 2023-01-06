There are numerous staples in Indian breakfast recipes. North Indians prefer paratha, South Indians prefer upma and idli, Mumbaikars eat keema pav, vada pav and more. While Gujaratis eat thepla for breakfast. This popular Gujarati breakfast delight is traditionally made with wheat flour, spices, yogurt, and water. It is utterly satisfying, and you can pack it and devour it whenever you want. We have tried making thepla in a variety of ways. Some people prefer it with more spices, while others prefer it with more nutrients. If you fall into the latter category, we have a fantastic recipe for you. It's known as Multigrain thepla.





Also Read: These 7 Best Thepla Recipes Will Amp Up Your Meals While Travelling





This thepla, as the name implies, is made with more than one flour. It's made with a lot of different flours. Ragi flour, gram flour, and other grains are examples. All of these flours are known to have a myriad of health-promoting properties. Aside from breakfast, you can also make it for a quick and nutrient-dense tea-time snack. Take a look.

Multigrain Thepla Recipe: How To Make Multigrain Thepla

To begin with, take all the flour in a large mixing bowl; add curd, little oil and spices to it and mix. Once done, add water as needed and knead the dough. Grease it with oil and keep it aside for some time.





Note: Be careful with the quantity of water. The dough should be tightly kneaded yet very soft.





After some time, make a ball and roll it into a round shape. Apply oil on a hot griddle and cook till it becomes crispy on both sides. Just like the way we prepare parathas. Voila, your theplas are ready to be savoured. For the complete recipe, click here. You can even pair it with a bowl of raita and achaar alongside.





So, what are you waiting for? Go try out this recipe as your next special breakfast and let us know how you liked this recipe. For more such nutritious breakfast recipes, keep coming to our website.



