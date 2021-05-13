The lockdown has quashed all our plans of dining out. While ordering in is an option but not a sustainable one, especially if you are craving something yummy every day. Turns out, you can recreate a bunch of your favourite restaurant-style recipes at home, provided you have the right recipe and some secret tips and tricks. This lockdown, amuse yourself with some restaurant-style chilli paneer, food vlogger and YouTuber Parul has a stellar recipe you'd love. It is quick and can be made with a bunch of easily available ingredients.





Here's How To Make Chilli Paneer | Easy Way To Make Chilli Paneer At Home:





1. Cut paneer into small, medium-sized cubes. Keep them aside.

2. Add cornstarch and maida in a bowl, then all the paneer cubes followed by a sprinkling of cornstarch. If you do not have cornstarch, you can take a combination of maida and rice flour.

3. Add salt as per taste, followed by red chilli powder. Mix everything gently. Make sure all paneer cubes are nicely coated.

4. Shallow fry the paneer cubes to make sure the paneer is crispy. Fry on medium flame.

5. Keep rotating the paneer using a spoon or spatula. This would make sure your paneer is evenly fried.

6. Take the paneer out on a plate.

7. Take out some oil from the kadhai in another bowl so that you are left with only 3 tbsp of oil in the kadhai.

8. Rotate the kadhai so that it is well-greased from all sides.

9. Now add diced onions, red and green bell peppers, green chillies and grated garlic. Start with onion, garlic and green chillies. Sautee everything on high flame. Then, add everything else and stir-fry.

10. Add salt and black pepper powder carefully. Then, add some spring onions for the crunch.

11. Decrease the flame to medium-high. Add soya sauce, followed by red chilli sauce and tomato ketchup. Mix everything.

12. Add white vinegar (optional).

13. Take some red chilly powder and mix it with water, add this mix to the veggies and cook on high flame.

14. Add some cornflour slurry gradually to the sauce and mix everything.

15. Finally, add all the crispy paneer to the sauce. Toss them well, until all the paneer is well-covered. Turn off the flame, add spring onions for garnish and serve.

Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Chilli Paneer Here:







