Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Chilli Chicken In Just 2 Minutes

Let's admit, we all have a soft corner for hot and spicy desi Chinese. Those greasy noodles and crunchy honey chilli potatoes can melt our hearts and make us slurp in no time. But what remains an all-time favourite and the star of all desi Chinese food lovers is a bowl of chilli chicken. From street-side Chinese joints to fine dining restaurants, chilli chicken is probably the most ordered dish on the menu. You can either have the dry-version of the recipe as is as an appetiser or pair the gravy chilli chicken with noodles and rice. It also comes in multiple variations, with some differences in the spices and seasonings used in an ingredient.





Here, we bring you one such classic restaurant-style chilli chicken recipe that will instantly remind you of your favourite Chinese joint in the city. It's greasy, spicy and all things decadent. Already slurping? Then without further ado, let's jump into the recipe.





How To Make Restaurant-Style Chilli Chicken At Home | Restaurant-Style Chilli Chicken Recipe:

You will get various methods and processes to prepare this dish. But trust us, we have the quickest recipe of all time. Following this method, you can actually prepare a bowl of chilli chicken in just 2 minutes. Yes, you read it right!

This recipe has been shared by vlogger Vipin Singh on his YouTube channel 'Food Fatafat'.





For this particular recipe you need - oil, ginger, garlic, green chillies, capsicum, fried chicken, Schezwan sauce, soy sauce, spring onion, coriander leaves, arrowroot water or corn slurry and salt. Let's find out how to make restaurant-style chilli chicken in just 2 minutes:





Step 1. Heat oil in a kadhai.





Step 2. Add ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, capsicum, fried chicken and sauté everything well.





Step 3. Add Schezwan sauce, soy sauce and mix.





Step 4. Add spring onion, coriander leaves, water and mix. Adjust salt as per need. This recipe includes Ajinomoto, but you may skip it if you want.





Step 5. Add arrowroot water or corn slurry to thicken the gravy and serve hot.





Watch Here The Complete Recipe Video Of Restaurant-Style Chilli Chicken:

