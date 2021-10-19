The body requires an optimum level of blood sugar in order to function properly. A high blood sugar level can be a major health concern. If blood sugar levels rise beyond above 180 to 200 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) or 10 to 11.1 millimoles per litre (mmol/L), the resulting condition is called hyperglycaemia or high blood sugar level. This is mainly caused due to problems related to glucose metabolism and usually affect people with diabetes. Symptoms often include fatigue, forewent urination, headache or abdominal discomfort. But a good diet can often help reduce these symptoms and prevent high blood sugar levels. Here are some diet tips that can help manage blood sugar levels.

Hyperglycemia is often caused when insulin in the body cannot optimally break down all the glucose consumed. In such cases, it's better to cut down on carbs. Follow a low carb diet for this reason.





Increase the amount of fibre in your diet. Fibre content slows down carb digestion and sugar absorption. Hence it prevents blood sugar levels from reaching a peak.

Eat foods that are rich in chromium and magnesium. Chromium is related to carb and fat metabolism and regulates blood sugar levels. Studies have found it to have long-term effects for maintaining blood sugar. Magnesium deficiency is often linked to hyperglycaemia. Some simple choices regarding food can help you maintain your blood sugar levels.





Here Are 4 Foods To Avoid In Blood Sugar

Nothing can be worse than a sugary drink for a hyperglycaemic person. These drinks contain sugar and high levels of fructose. These can actively promote insulin resistance and raise blood sugar. Instead, try a herbal beverage like a cup of tulsi tea.

Fruit juices are also loaded with sugar. Ditch them for whole fruits, which are rich in fibre content. You can try this fruit chaat recipe.

Avoid trans-fat food products. They indirectly cause insulin sensitivity and hence raise blood sugar levels.

A diet rich in full-fat dairy can worsen insulin resistance that will further raise sugar levels. Opt for products that are low-fat or fat-free. You can try this low-fat frozen yoghurt recipe.