Diabetes Diet: This Stuffed Bajra-Paneer Paratha May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes: This bajra paratha with paneer is a perfect combination of healthy and tasty.

Highlights Diabetes can be managed by certain lifestyle and diet changes

Bajra is a gluten-free pseudo-grain that has many nutrients

Here's a simple bajra-paneer paratha that may help manage diabetes

Diabetes is one of the most common lifestyle diseases around the world. No wonder WHO has alarmed about the rapid increase of the disease in the past 3 decades with about 422 million people diagnosed with it in 2014! Diabetes is an irreversible condition characterised by excess sugar in the blood (high blood glucose). It can be only managed by certain diet and lifestyle changes, which if not followed properly can lead to many serious conditions such as obesity and even stroke.





Now, if you are someone who is suffering from the condition or know someone who is, you might be searching for ways to manage blood sugar levels. And perhaps every search would have one thing in common- a well-balanced diet plan. Experts have always stressed upon certain diet and lifestyle tweaks as two of the most important aspects of managing diabetes. While sugar, of course, is out of bounds, diabetics are often asked to include foods with low glycaemic index, low carbs, high-protein and high fibre content.





Bajra (pearl millet) is a gluten-free pseudo-grain that has many nutritional properties that may help manage diabetes. Besides being rich in proteins, which keep us satiated for long, and keep blood sugar levels in control, bajra has complex carbs that take longer to absorb in our digestive tract, further leading to satiety. Further to this, bajra is rich in insoluble fibre, which affects the control as well as prevention of diabetes. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "The fibre content and the presence of slowly digestible starch takes longer to convert to glucose which helps in managing diabetes and providing a sustained energy release for diabetics. Moreover, bajra is a good source of magnesium, which is associated with a lowered risk of diabetes."

(Also Read: Bajra Benefits: 8 Amazing Benefits Of This Gluten-Free Pseudo-Grain)





Including bajra in our daily diet isn't a tough task since bajra can be added to rotis, parathas, khichdi or daliya for a nourishing, delicious meal! Here we have a quick and easy bajra paratha recipe stuffed with high-protein paneer, taking both satiety and tasty level a notch higher!





How To Make Bajra-Paneer Paratha To Manage Diabetes-

Ingredients-





For dough:





. Bajra flour- 2 cup





. Water (as needed)





For stuffing:





. Grated paneer- 1/2 cup





. Grated onion- 1/2 cup





. Salt- 1 tsp





.Green chillies- 1 tsp





Method-





1. Knead a soft dough with bajra flour and water and keep aside for 10 minutes.





2. Now mix the ingredient for stuffing together in a bowl.





3. Divide the dough into the number of portions you need. Roll each portion one by one into flat parathas.





4. Stuff it with the paneer mixture, fold and seal tightly and roll them again.





5. Cook the parathas over hot non-stick pan from both sides until crispy hot. Serve hot.





Try these high-protein Bajra-Paneer parathas to manage blood sugar levels and share your experience with us in the comments section below.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







